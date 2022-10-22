Saturday 22 October 2022 is a date that will be remembered as one of the most beautiful in the history of the team PRESS, which celebrated two of its drivers in two different categories right at home. In addition to the success of Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the Italian Formula 4 championship, the track of Mugello gave another joy to Dino Beganovicthis time in the European Regional Formula. The 18-year-old Swede, member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, closed the appointment with Race-1 in 4th place, taking no risks of any kind and also graduating champion of the 2022 season.

For the young talent of the Cavallino this is his first career single-seater victory in a season always lived as a leader of the ranking from the beginning of the championship to the last weekend of the calendar, that is the current one. Author of four successes and seven podiums overall, the 18-year-old has made constancy his weapon, such as not to allow the Estonian Paul Aron to reassemble successfully, even with a greater number of first places collected: “We made it – commented Beganovic, pilot of Swedish nationality and of Bosnian origin – I believe this is it a moment that will accompany me for the rest of my life. We have been leading the championship since the beginning of the year and to finally be able to take the title in Italy today is absolutely fantastic. The Prema team has done an incredible job, I thank them and all the FDA group who made it possible to achieve this goal. For me it has enormous significance ”.