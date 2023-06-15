Deloitte confirms in its annual report that this growth is driven by ticketing and merchandising revenues following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

The five major European leagues (England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France) recorded a 10 percent increase over the period, reaching €17.2 billion, thus surpassing the pre-pandemic level (€17 billion in 2018-2019).

In these five leagues, wage costs increased by 15 percent compared to the 2018-19 season, to reach €12.3 billion in 2021-22, the study notes.

As a result, this wage increase had an impact on the operating accounts, which shifted from a profit of €1.8 billion in 2018-2019 to a loss of €324 million in 2021-2022.

The English Premier League was, as always, the league with the most revenue: €6.4 billion in 2021-2022 (+12% in one year), followed by La Liga €3.3 billion (up 5%).

However, wage costs for English clubs exceeded revenue for the fifth consecutive year, with a wage/revenue ratio of 108 per cent.

“These figures show that European football has emerged resiliently from the most difficult period in its history,” said Tim Bridge, head of sports business at Deloitte.

“However, with operating profit down €1.8 billion since 2018-2019, it is clear that this global recovery still needs to be confirmed,” he added.