Madrid, Madrid and Madrid. The white team returns to the semifinals of the Champions League, a terrain known to Zidane’s men. Liverpool looked like a tiger a couple of years ago, but rather proved to be a cat in the tie. Nothing to object to Madrid, which continues to be the leader in our ranking. What’s more, Militao and Nacho have done more to reach that top spot in recent weeks than Varane and Ramos before.

The Champions marks a lot the week, how could it be otherwise. PSG climbs positions after leaving Bayern dead on the canvas. It took countless arrows from Neymar and Mbappé to bring down the European champion. If Lewandowski had been there, another rooster would crow. Honors also for City and Chelsea, the representatives of the Premier who are doing such a good Champions League.

03/18/2021 carousel view 1 REAL MADRID FACT: From the creators of ‘Los milagros de Zidane’ comes this new installment, with Madrid playing in the Champions League and La Liga when a few months ago against Alcoyano in the Cup it looked like Écija. Don’t try to understand it. = two PSG FACT: Neymar’s festival, without a prize for the goal, and blows from Mbappé in the first leg to eliminate the almighty Bayern. It is clear that without carnival and without Ney’s sister’s birthday, the Parisian outfit is another in Europe. +3 3 MANCHESTER CITY FACT: The thorn of the rooms did not choke Guardiola this time. He suffered in the first half in Dortmund, yes, but he is already where he should by potential. No sign of Haaland, by the way. It was overshadowed by another phenomenon: Phil Foden. -1 4 CHELSEA FACT: They play badly, their figures don’t shine, their goalkeeper gives a constant feeling of panic … Whatever they want. But Chelsea are already in the semifinals of the Champions League and among the top four in the Premier. Tuchel, you are very good. +5 5 BAYERN MUNICH FACT: Lewandowski at home with his leg raised while his teammates fell in Paris is one of the hidden images of the week. Bayern are a giant, but they are also bleeding to death. Especially without his great scorer emblem. +1 6 INTER FACT: Bruno Alemany does not like that Inter is walking around in Serie A and we respect him. But tell the good old Antonio Conte where he caught Inter and where he has it now … A miracle as great as that of his hair. -3 7 M. UNITED FACT: Being second in the Premier this season is like winning it in others. All this added to the good campaign in Europe make United have become a fixture in the middle of our ranking. +5 8 LILLE FACT: Friend Onrubia, you were right. Lille is not one of your Ligue1 inventions that later end in failure. He remains at the top of the standings in France and can give PSG a scare. It would be tremendous. = 9 MONACO FACT: We had been warning of the good moment of Monaco in France in this ranking and those of Niko Kovac do not loosen. Even Cesc has confirmed that he will fulfill his contract and remains. All positive news for the Côte d’Azur at the moment. +1 10 BARCELONA FACT: Defeat in El Clásico and severe punishment of one of our analysts. It is true that Barça has failed in the big games this season. It is also true that if that of Ilaix enters Valdebebas at the end, this text would be different. -6 eleven SEVILLE FACT: We dance with you, Papu. Victory in Vigo with a goal from the Argentine and Lopetegui’s Sevilla six points behind the lead when there are few days left to play. They tell you before the season starts and you don’t believe it. = 12 WEST HAM FACT: There’s a guy named Jessie Lingard hell-bent on us getting West Ham into the weekly Power Ranking. Well, nothing said and done. And incidentally the ‘hammers’ fighting for the Champions League in the Premier. It is not believed. +1 13 EINTRACHT FACT: A goal scoring machine, he played worse than Wolfsburg but with Jovic and André Silva in attack he has a punch that brings him closer to the Champions League. Of course, both Hütter and Bobic have announced that they are leaving. Smells like a European fiasco next year. +2 14 ATHLETIC FACT: Mattresses of the world: hold on. Atleti could not win at Villamarín and has squandered their advantage in the League. But who said this was going to be easy? Nobody wins a League without suffering. And much less Simeone’s team … +2 fifteen RB LEIPZIG FACT: Leipzig does not give up, although snatching the Bundesliga from Bayern sounds almost like a utopia. What’s more, Bayern has already signed Upamecano for next year and now there is also talk of Nagelsmann’s option as a Bavarian coach. Of laughter. -1

Madrid does not move from the top, but this time it is PSG who is second. The Parisians go up three places after beating Bayern in the Champions League quarter-finals. Important rises also from Chelsea and Manchester United. Five spots each climb the table, closer and closer to the top three.

The negative side? That of Barça. Losing the Classic is penalized in our Power Ranking. Six places lose those of Koeman, who came to amaze in the previous weeks and they disappointed both fans and our analysts in Valdebebas. Onrubia does not put the Catalans or among the top 15. That is a punishment and the rest is nonsense.

The ranking of Aritz gabilondo

1 Real Madrid

two City

3 PSG

4 Chelsea

5 Inter

6 Bayern

7 M. United

8 Lille

9 Athletic

10 Milan

eleven Barcelona

12 Seville

13 West Ham

14 Monaco

fifteen Eintracht The ranking of Andres Onrubia

1 Real Madrid

two PSG

3 City

4 Chelsea

5 Bayern

6 Inter

7 Monaco

8 M. United

9 Lille

10 Seville

eleven West Ham

12 Eintracht

13 Atalanta

14 Rome

fifteen Ajax The ranking of Bruno alemany

1 Real Madrid

two PSG

3 City

4 Bayern

5 Chelsea

6 Inter

7 M. United

8 Barcelona

9 RB Leipzig

10 Lille

eleven Eintracht

12 Monaco

13 Seville

14 West Ham

fifteen Real society The ranking of Readers

1 Real Madrid

two PSG

3 City

4 Bayern

5 Inter

6 Barcelona

7 Chelsea

8 M. United

9 Real society

10 Athletic

eleven Seville

12 Liverpool

13 Lille

14 Juventus

fifteen Port

Madrid has completed its climb in recent weeks. Zidane’s team came to be in 14th place. Yes, Zinedine, you have permission to call us and put us on our site. Spectacular also in the last weeks the one of the PSG, crowned with their qualification for the semifinals leaving out the almighty Bayern.

The other side of the coin are teams missing in action such as Juventus, Tottenham or Naples. Their story was beautiful while it lasted, but the bad end of the season for all of them has them out of the Power Ranking right now. Cristiano is expected to return at some point; to Mourinho, friends, we can start firing him …

Every week you can follow on Twitch, or see here in an extract, the analysis of the ranking of the three AS specialists with explanations of his most controversial votes and his most daring bets. Do you need arguments? Here you have them …

The results of this week’s readers’ poll will be reflected in next week’s power ranking. To vote, drag the team from the left to the right column and sort your ranking until you complete all 15 teams. You can reorder it as many times as you want before hitting send. And you can participate again. Go ahead!