Very few regular teams in Europe beyond Bayern and City. Not even Madrid, within a winning dynamic, is capable of avoiding hard setbacks like the draw against Elche at the Bernabéu. There is a lot of cloth to cut in the Madrid season, not everything will be a bed of roses.

Atlético de Madrid returns to our ranking after the high mood that came from coming back to Valencia. In Paris, Ramos and Messi were once again the protagonists, while in Italy Inter escaped after the setback of Juve and Milan. A nice week for those of us who love football and Power Ranking.

06/12/2021 carousel view one BAYERN FACT: He returns to first place, he thrashed in roller mode in Berlin and continues to scare. Better to avoid crossing. +2 two MANCHESTER CITY FACT: They couldn't get past the draw at Southampton, and even so for Mirko and Onrubia they are the best team. Pep Soldiers. = 3 REAL MADRID FACT: A rare draw against Elche, Benzema injured and the second unit on their own. Let's see if the end of the season is not a Tourmalet for Ancelotti. -two 4 LIVERPOOL FACT: Alissson is very much to blame for Liverpool continuing to dream of the Premier. "You've saved our asses again," Klopp told him. = 5 PSG FACT: Ramos scored and Messi returned, PSG thrashed without needing a good Mbappé. There is no day without a prominent protagonist in Paris. = 6 INTER FACT: Victory at the last minute of those who give leagues. There is Inter so that no one is allowed to stumble around him: intractable. +1 7 CHELSEA FACT: Except for Gabilondo, the rest are tough on Chelsea. And that he won with a great goal from Ziyech and a save from Kepa. What else do you want. -one 8 NICE FACT: Very well considered by Onrubia and Mirko, second in the French league and with a crack Gouiri. cool. +2 9 NAPLES FACT: He won suffering, but he won. Napoli are still in the fight for the Champions League in a very prominent way. Watch out for Barça in the Nations League… +7 10 DORTMUND FACT: Haaland was injured, Dortmund continues to give a feeling of slowing down and that against Bayern pays off. Sooner or later it will. -one eleven MILAN FACT: Leaden game against Juve at San Siro, Ibrahimovic injured and Inter celebrating the tie that distances them from both. -3 12 ATHLETIC FACT: Atlético's morale rush, epic comeback, shot of self-esteem necessary for what's to come. Many things. +4 13 SEVILLE FACT: He was close to coming back from 0-2, but his tongue is hanging out. Great goal from Papu and draw from Madrid that left him the same as he was. -two 14 BETIS FACT: Is Betis the fittest team in Europe? Yes, Betis is the fittest team in Europe. Champions mode on. = fifteen MARSEILLES FACT: Sampaoli continues to make Marseille a good team. He won in Lens without trouble, something unthinkable just a few days ago. +1

The ranking of Aritz Gabilondo

one M City

two bayern

3 Real Madrid

4 Liverpool

5 Chelsea

6 PSG

7 Inter

8 Seville

9 Milan

10 Dortmund

eleven Naples

12 Athletic

13 Barcelona

14 M United

fifteen Arsenal The ranking of Andres Onrubia

one M City

two bayern

3 Liverpool

4 Real Madrid

5 PSG

6 Nice

7 Inter

8 Chelsea

9 Marseilles

10 lyons

eleven Naples

12 Dortmund

13 Athletic

14 M United

fifteen Barcelona The ranking of Mirko Calemme

one bayern

two Real Madrid

3 Liverpool

4 M City

5 Inter

6 Nice

7 PSG

8 Chelsea

9 Betis

10 Milan

eleven Naples

12 Athletic

13 Dortmund

14 Seville

fifteen Juventus The ranking of the readers

one Real Madrid

two bayern

3 M City

4 Liverpool

5 Chelsea

6 PSG

7 Inter

8 Dortmund

9 Milan

10 Seville

eleven Juventus

12 Arsenal

13 Athletic

14 Betis

fifteen Tottenham

move up two places Bayern, again leader of the classification. We promise never to doubt German reliability again. Madrid hits a slump and closes the podium. Mirko’s Napoles and Atlético de Madrid are on the list with force. They were already in the ranking before, although it was fleeting. We’ll see this time.

It’s getting harder and harder to get on the list. That’s why we have to highlight Atlético. That mattress player who had thought about the break that his team was going to overcome would have been branded crazy. But it was. Madness at the Wanda and the direct mattress makers to our Power Ranking. The strongest entry of the week along with that of Naples, it could not be otherwise seeing the epic comeback of Simeone’s men.

Every week you can follow on Twitch the analysis of European football by AS specialists with the explanations of his most controversial votes and his most daring bets. Do you need arguments? Here you have them…

