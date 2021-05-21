What a complicated week for our ranking! Those who won the Cup finals are not well in the League and those who are well in the League lost the Cup finals. A gibberish just one day before everything is resolved in European football.

Atlético and Lille lead the last sprint in the leagues to be decided, but there is a lot of incredulity in this ranking who believes that there will be ‘sorpasso’ on the decisive day. All this within a week of the Champions final in Porto. If we like football, it is because of strong emotions like those that come around the corner.

03/18/2021 carousel view 1 MANCHESTER CITY FACT: Defeat in the Premier against Brighton, but for our ‘rankers’ it is still the best team right now. Let’s see if they don’t get disappointed in the Champions League final … +1 two CHELSEA FACT: Strange week. They lost the FA Cup final to Leicester and days later they snatched the Champions square from them. Be careful at Rüdiger’s level, what a buffalo … -1 3 ATHLETIC FACT: It has been difficult to convince undecided people like Onrubia, but Atleti is one ‘match ball’ away from being champion. Epic comeback against Osasuna, it could not be otherwise. +1 4 PSG FACT: He won the cup final in France with a great Mbappé and Di María giving assistance as if they were sweets. Of course, Lille can snatch Ligue 1. Drama. +6 5 JUVENTUS FACT: One of the winners of the week, he took a giant step towards the Champions League and won the Cup with an eternal Buffon. We love you, Gigi. +11 6 REAL MADRID FACT: Until the last minute of the last game, Madrid will be fighting. It is his character. And by the way, Nacho to the Eurocopa yes or yes. +5 7 B. DORTMUND FACT: They told us a few weeks ago that Dortmund would be in the Champions League with a day to spare and we would not have believed it. But Sancho is Sancho. +2 8 LEICESTER FACT: FA Cup champion, but out of the Champions League. Rare week yours. Still, a title is a title and must be on our ranking. What a great tielemans. +6 9 LILLE FACT: He is arriving with his tongue out and was not able to beat Saint-Etienne. He depends on himself to be a champion. Don’t fail us, Burak Yilmaz. -4 10 INTER FACT: Commendable his effort to leave Juventus out of the Champions League. He lost, but scared his eternal rival to death. And Conte, so happy. -4 eleven LIVERPOOL FACT: We admit it, we no longer believed in Klopp’s Liverpool. However, a fantastic streak and that agonizing goal from Alisson lead him to the Champions League. +5 12 BAYERN MUNICH FACT: We could substitute Bayern for Lewandowski and it would be the same for our ranking. The Pole equaled Müller with 40 goals in one season. Wild. -9 13 NAPLES FACT: The ‘Gatussers’ are in luck. The epic comeback of the Neapolitans leads them to the Champions League, to the detriment of Juve or Milan. +3 14 M. UNITED FACT: Cavani’s goal is enough to include the Red Devils. What a goal. Second in the Premier and with the final of the Europa League in the background. Good season. -6 fifteen ATALANTA FACT: He encouraged us on Wednesday afternoon with a tremendous Cup final that he lost, but which made it clear once again that the DEA is already among the best in Italy. Top. -3

Make way for the historical ones. Juventus and Liverpool sneak into the rankings for the first time when this is about to be decided. Old dogs. The victory in the Turinese cup final, Pirlo’s lopsided smile, Buffon’s joy as if they were a teenager when he is already 43 years old … Juve had to be there.

The same goes for Liverpool, who has managed to come out of his lethargy of the season to get closer to the Champions League on the last day and depend on himself. If it succeeds, after all the hardships, it will be a success.

The ranking of Aritz gabilondo

Juventus, PSG, Leicester … it pays well in our ranking to win a title. All three climb positions after lifting the Cup in their respective countries. In the case of the Juventinos, the rise is 11 places !! Double reading: very good week, but also very bad the previous ones.

The opposite of Bayern and United, that go down 9 and 6 positions respectively. This also makes clear sense: did their homework on time and in those last weeks they are letting go. The Red Devils have the Europa League final, Yes indeed. Lots of fabric.

