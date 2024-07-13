European football championships | Young superstars will decide the European Championship final – this thing could guarantee England’s heartbreak

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Spain and England will meet in the EC final on Sunday at 22:00. Both teams are led by young superstars. The teams’ paths to the finals differ significantly. Substitutions and the changes created through them have been a big phenomenon of this tournament.

Football The European Championship culminates in the expected final on Sunday. Facing each other are Spain, who delighted in the games with their happy game, and England, who reached the second consecutive European Championship final.

In this article, we raise points and things that the viewer should follow in the intense finale.

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have celebrated at the European Championships in Spain.

Young stars

Both teams are currently led by young superstars. Spanish pier pair Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams has been the most functional unit of the entire Games. Both youngsters are strong passers and a constant threat to the opponents’ defenses.

On top of that, both of them are birthday heroes right before the final. Williams, who plays for Athletic Bilbao, turned 22 on Friday, and Yamali from Barcelona turned 17 on Saturday.

When neither of them is able to organize a raucous party on their actual birthday, late Sunday night would be a great place for a triple party.

For Spain, the most important question is whether the duo can cut their flanks like crazy for 90 or 120 minutes in the final.

As a funny detail, in the semi-finals Yamali played as the right team Jesus Navas38, is a few years older than Yamal’s father.

England is also a team of young stars. In the games, Arsenal’s wing has been in the strongest mood Bukayo Saka22, but also excelled at Real Madrid Jude Bellingham21, has had time to flash his trademark, that is, a decisive last-minute hit.

Manchester City’s chosen as the best player in the Premier League Phil Foden24, hasn’t been at his best yet, but the final match can change everything.

Phil Foden has not been at his best on the EC green.

Different routes

Teams the path finals differ significantly from each other. Spain found themselves on the scary side of the playoff table and have had to clear their way of Georgia, Germany and France. The quarterfinals between Spain and Germany, who played a strong tournament, were even talked about as a “moral final”.

Spain crushed Georgia 4–1, beat Germany 2–1 after extra time and France by the same score in regular time.

England, on the other hand, got to the more moderate half of the chart. Its opponents have been easier, but the team has progressed in the playoffs stage by stage, with the machine a little slow.

England came up against Slovakia in the last moments and won 2-1 after extra time. It covered Switzerland 2-1 after a hard-fought game, after rising again in the final stages. In the semifinals, England beat the Netherlands 2–1 in regular time, but even then the winning goal came at the end of 90 minutes.

England now faces by far the toughest opponent in the competition, while Spain has already warmed up against Germany and France.

Substitutes’ competitions

Exchanges and the changes created through them have been a big phenomenon of this tournament. The clearest example of that is England, who have repeatedly come from behind in the final moments after substitutions.

He became a hero in the semi-finals Harry Kane replaced by Ollie Watkins. The question is: will the head coach dare Gareth Southgate to take his weakly performed captain and talisman Kane in exchange? Or Foden’s or Bellingham’s.

England’s material is wildly extensive, but the hardest place has a big threshold to bench the brightest stars.

The situation in Spain is the opposite. Luis de la Fuente has dared to give his bench stars a rest throughout the tournament, which can be a significant factor considering the final.

“Otherwise they would have already burned out,” the soccer expert Marko Rajamäki to point out.

Spain have suffered from their substitutions in individual games, but kept their stars fresh. It can rise in value unpredictably.

Do the curses last

of Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, 28, never loses. He has played 28 men’s international matches in his career without losing a single time. The balance is 20 wins and eight draws. The balance is insane.

England’s Harry Kane, on the other hand, never wins anything, as we know. Kirous got his crown when he moved to Bayern Munich, which won 12 Bundesliga championships in a row, and there was no stuffing in the trophy cabinet there either.

Could it be Kane’s time to celebrate?