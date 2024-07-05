Friday, July 5, 2024
European football championships | Will the Germany legend’s career end today? HS follows the European Championship quarter-finals

July 5, 2024
European football championships | Will the Germany legend’s career end today? HS follows the European Championship quarter-finals
HS follows the events of the EC competition day.

Toni Kroos may play the last match of his career today. Picture: Bernadette Szabo/Reuters

Henri Nyholm

The quarter-finals of the European Football Championship kick off today with two matches. The host country, Germany, will challenge Spain, who has performed convincingly in the games so far, in Stuttgart. On the other hand, Portugal, starred by Cristiano Ronaldo, will face France in the late game in Hamburg.

  • 22.00 Portugal – France, Hamburg

  • 19.00 Spain – Germany, Stuttgart

