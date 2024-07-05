European football championships | Will the Germany legend’s career end today? HS follows the European Championship quarter-finals

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
Main ContentPlaceholder
European football championships|HS follows the events of the EC competition day.
Henri Nyholm
The quarter-finals of the European Football Championship kick off today with two matches. The host country, Germany, will challenge Spain, who has performed convincingly in the games so far, in Stuttgart. On the other hand, Portugal, starred by Cristiano Ronaldo, will face France in the late game in Hamburg.
-
22.00 Portugal – France, Hamburg
-
19.00 Spain – Germany, Stuttgart
#European #football #championships #Germany #legends #career #today #European #Championship #quarterfinals
Leave a Reply