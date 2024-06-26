European football championships|All the teams in Group E ended with equal points, only Ukraine dropped out of the playoffs.

Romania, Belgium and group three Slovakia progressed from Group E of the European Football Championship. In Wednesday’s earlier matches, Slovakia and Romania played out a 1-1 draw, while the match between Ukraine and Belgium ended in a goalless draw.

Romania progressed from the initial group of the prestigious tournament to the second round for the first time since 2000.

Before Wednesday’s matches, each country in Group E had one win from two matches and at the end of the matches the situation was still extremely even, with each team having received four points from three matches. However, the fate of Ukraine was to remain last in the group and fall from the next round.

in Frankfurt Ondrej Duda put Slovakia ahead against Romania in the 24th minute Juraj Kuckan of concentration. In the 37th minute, Romania equalized Razvan Marin with a powerfully pulled penalty into the upper left corner that missed the goalkeeper Martin Dubravka no chance. No more goals were seen in the second half, when the heat in Frankfurt erupted as thunder and heavy rain.

In the match between Ukraine and Belgium in Stuttgart, the first half was uneventful as Ukraine’s five-man defensive line stifled Belgium’s attempts. Belgium captain By Kevin De Bryunen in the first half, laser interference was projected onto his face from the stands when he was giving free kicks.

In the 70th minute, Ukraine made three substitutions. Ten minutes later, Ukraine reduced its defensive line to four men and brought three men into the attack. In the first minute of extra time, Ukraine Georgy Sudakov was able to shoot freely in the middle, but his shot was directed right into the middle of the goalkeeper I experience Caastels.

Belgium will face France in the first round of elimination matches. The match will be played on Monday in Düsseldorf. Romania and Slovakia’s opponents will be confirmed after the final games on Wednesday.