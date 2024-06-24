European football championships | Uefa responds to criticism regarding the treatment of a seriously injured Hungarian player

European football championships|Hungary’s Barnabás Varga was seriously injured against Scotland.

European Football Association Uefa has answered the captain of the Hungarian national team Dominik Szoboszlain to criticism, Norwegian Nettavinen tells.

Szoboszlai criticized the medical staff for reacting too slowly in Sunday night’s game, where his compatriot Barnabas Varga was seriously injured in a free kick situation.

Varga collided with the Scotland goalkeeper by Angus Gunn with and fell to the surface of the grass. He was treated inside a vision shield for about ten minutes.

“The coordination between the medical staff was professional, and everything went according to the instructions. There was no delay in the measures,” Uefa told Nettavisen.

“The team doctor was on the field within 15 seconds and was quickly followed by the stadium doctor who was able to immediately assess the extent of the damage.”

Hungarian striker Barnabás Varga (centre) was seriously injured when Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn rumbled to box the ball into wider waters.

in Liverpool playing Szoboszlai recounted the situation that looked bad in front of the media after the match.

“It’s not up to me, but I think we have to change something. If someone is on the ground and you see the impact was big, just go [kentälle]even if the judge refuses,” Szoboszlai said, emphasizing the importance of every second.

Szoboszlai already knew at that stage that Varga’s face would have to be cut.

Hungarian Italian head coach Marco Rossi said the British Broadcasting Company after the match for the BBCthat Varga’s cheekbone was broken in the collision.

The Hungarian Football Association made the announcement late Sunday evening message service in Xthat Varga’s condition is stable.