European football championships | Ticket prices for the EC final exploded

European football championships|Tickets for the European Championship final are sold online at a bargain price.

Football The EC tournament culminates on Sunday at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium. Watching the final on the spot is not cheap entertainment.

Packages of two tickets have been resold for up to 93,000 euros, reports the German media Bild.

The prices of cheaper tickets have also skyrocketed. Tickets that originally cost 85 euros are now being asked for around 5,300 euros. The price has therefore increased by approximately 620 percent.

On Friday evening, tickets for the EC final can be found on the internet for the lowest price of 1,466 euros.