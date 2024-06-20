European football championships|EC tourists are satisfied with the price of beer, but late trains receive criticism.

Germany’s During the EC tournament, the most popular food product is beer.

And it hasn’t been spoiled by the price, at least in the competition city of Dortmund. A half-liter pint in Dortmund generally costs 5–6 euros near the stadium. In the center of Helsinki, a pint of beer generally costs more.

Four hours before Tuesday’s Turkey-Georgia match, the atmosphere in Dortmund is quite calm. Maybe the rain will keep people down.

There is a group of three Englishmen waiting for the match and enjoying beer on the terrace of the Hövels brewery restaurant. They identify themselves as Liverpool fans John Langford, Jack Langford and Phil Barnes happened to get tickets for Turkey-Georgia in the ticket lottery. They had previously seen two matches.

“The only thing that didn’t work so far was the traffic to the England match, but everything else has gone really well,” says Phil Barnes.

Sometimes in the past, train traffic in Germany was impeccable, but now you hear a lot of criticism. The trains don’t run on time anymore.

“Beer has been cheaper than at home, for example in Manchester and Liverpool. It’s obviously more expensive at the stadium, but that’s how it always is,” says Jack Langford.

Dortmund is a familiar place for them, as they have previously gone on football trips to watch Borussia Dortmund games.

A half-liter pint of Hövels brewery’s Original bitters costs six euros. According to Langford, a similar pint would cost one and a half euros more in Manchester.

Barnes says that the day before they spent time near the stadium, and the beer there cost five euros.

Phil Barnes, Jack Langford and John Langford were preparing for tonight’s match in Dortmund at the brewery restaurant of the Hövels brewery.

In English in the pub The Londoner, a lot of Scots spend the afternoon before the evening’s match.

After all, Scotland seems to have the largest supporter base in the entire EC tournament, as hundreds of thousands of Scots have gone to the games, some of course without match tickets. They are everywhere in Dortmund, even though Scotland haven’t even played in the city.

“It’s great for us to be in a tournament that Scotland haven’t been in since 1998,” the Stirling native Jamie Carr says.

Carr’s trip also includes a person from Glasgow Rory Wilson mixed Thomas Valentine from Stirling.

The Londoner pub in Dortmund has table service, and Scottish fans were able to order their home country’s favorite beer.

According to them, everything has gone well on the EC trip. They were watching Scotland’s opening match against Germany and will see two more matches.

“However, this is Germany. Maybe the trains haven’t run quite as expected, but everything else has worked really well,” says Carr.

“The price of beer is at a much more reasonable level than I expected. This place even offers [skottilager] Tennants, which is great,” says Wilson.

At The Londoner, a pint of Guinness costs five and a half euros.

Crowded Georgians keep it raining at the door of the pub Levani Demetrashvili and Lasha Tuxareli. They are only two days away and saw Georgia’s historic first EC tournament match.

“The atmosphere has been incredible. You can see how everyone here lives football at the moment. The weather doesn’t really reach the level of the rest of the atmosphere,” Levani Demetrashvili says.

“The price of alcohol is not too high. I paid five euros for the beer”, adds Lasha Tuxareli.

Georgians had a strong presence in Dortmund before the game.

The last one our previous stage to look at the price level in Dortmund is when leaving the city center halfway on the way to Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion.

The huge mural on the wall is a landmark that identifies the Gourmet Stäbchen currywurst kiosk.

Along the way is one of the best, if not the best, place to eat currywurst in Dortmund. Gourmet Stäbchen has also received awards for its fries, i.e. deep-fried French fries.

The fried bratwurst sausage cut into pieces in a paper dish is covered with curry powder and the sausage is also served with a spicy ketchup-like sauce. You can grab a small bottle of Dortmund pilsener beer from the fridge for three euros.

By the owner of Gourmet Stäbchen By Kanniah Jeyakaran according to the position is also the former head coach of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool FC Jurgen Klopp’s favourites.

“He’s been here a few times. He has been here when he was working in Liverpool. He really liked currywurst.”

“He is a very nice, intelligent and lovable man.”

And the price of beer is not particularly high at Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion either. A half-liter pint of Bitburger Pils beer costs seven euros there.

Gourmet Stäbchen offers award-winning currywurst portions, with or without potatoes.