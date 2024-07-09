European Football Championships | There was an uproar over the EC teams’ short flights: “Irresponsible and idiotic”

European football championships|The teams fly even short distances within Germany.

Football The short flights traveled by the teams at the European Championships have caused irritation. For example, Spain, playing in the semi-finals, has traveled a distance of 190 kilometers, and Turkey, which has already fallen, flew only a short distance of 130 kilometers.

Flights last well under an hour.

Swedish meppi Alice Bah Kuhnke questions what he gave to Expressen in the interview the ethics of short-haul flying. Bah Kuhnke represents the Swedish Greens.

“It is of course completely irresponsible,” Bah Kuhnke told the newspaper.

“We are in the middle of a burning climate crisis, which affects everything we do on this planet. If we want our children and grandchildren to be able to enjoy watching and playing football, we must demand that the people making big decisions make sure that there are alternatives that do not worsen the climate crisis.”

Bah Kuhnke believes that the teams could make their transition instead of flying, for example, on buses equipped with amenities.

“It is completely irresponsible and idiotic that the organizers of the European Championships have not organized modern buses with amenities that could be used to transport teams to nearby cities to play.”

Uefa said last year with Germany that they would spend 32 million euros to achieve greener games. The money has been used, for example, to support fans’ train journeys. Some of the teams have also made their journey on the surface of the earth.