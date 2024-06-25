European football championships | The top night of the European Championship is underway – the star strikers who suffered from ailments returned to real action

European football championships|HS follows a fast-paced football night of four games.

Football The European Championships will see a fast-paced evening of four matches today. Every team in Group D will be on the field today, as top-ranked Holland and Austria and France and Poland meet in matches starting at 7 p.m.

The highlights of the evening will be at 10 p.m., when England and Slovenia and Denmark and Serbia from the evenly matched Group C will meet. England have already secured their next place, but otherwise the result of the entire group is still open.

25.6. Schedule and results Holland-Austria at 19:00, Berlin

France-Poland at 19:00, Dortmund

England–Slovenia at 22:00, Cologne

Denmark-Serbia at 22:00, Munich

HS follows the EC football matchday moment by moment. The tracking opens below.