Tuesday, June 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

European football championships | The top night of the European Championship is underway – the star strikers who suffered from ailments returned to real action

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
European football championships | The top night of the European Championship is underway – the star strikers who suffered from ailments returned to real action
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

HS follows a fast-paced football night of four games.

Football The European Championships will see a fast-paced evening of four matches today. Every team in Group D will be on the field today, as top-ranked Holland and Austria and France and Poland meet in matches starting at 7 p.m.

The highlights of the evening will be at 10 p.m., when England and Slovenia and Denmark and Serbia from the evenly matched Group C will meet. England have already secured their next place, but otherwise the result of the entire group is still open.

25.6.

Schedule and results

  • Holland-Austria at 19:00, Berlin

  • France-Poland at 19:00, Dortmund

  • England–Slovenia at 22:00, Cologne

  • Denmark-Serbia at 22:00, Munich

HS follows the EC football matchday moment by moment. The tracking opens below.

#European #football #championships #top #night #European #Championship #underway #star #strikers #suffered #ailments #returned #real #action

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]