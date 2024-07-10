European football championships|Lamine Yamal has been elevated to the ranks of the demigods of the sport.

of Spain teenage sensation Lamine Yamal made the whole soccer-following world gasp in the European Championship semi-final match against France.

Yamal digressed Adrien Rabiot’s aside, making room for his left-footed shot and slotted the ball into the top left corner of France’s goal to level the game at 1–1.

Spain won the match 2–1 and advanced to the European Championship final on Sunday.

“Lamine Yamal does illegal things”, Rio Ferdinand wrote message service in X.

Ferdinand also praised Yamali’s performance in the British Broadcasting Corporation In a BBC analysis together by Micah Richards, by Gary Lineker and by Alan Shearer with.

“He plays like more experienced players: he makes quick decisions and chooses the right pass at the right moment,” Ferdinand said, convinced of the teenage prodigy’s calmness.

Spain’s Fermín López (left) rejoiced with Lamine Yamali after the EC semi-final. Both represent FC Barcelona at club level.

Yamal makes football look simple, which is often difficult for young players trying to prove their skills.

“He invariably makes the right decision nine and a half times out of ten – and at only 16 years old. The question is how do you stop him,” Ferdinand said.

Shearer was convinced by the way Yamal “moved” Rabiot aside in front of him. Richards, on the other hand, praised both Yamali’s composure and shot, surrounded by many players.

“It shows what a special player he is.”

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente told the press conference that he is happy that Yamal is Spanish and everyone can enjoy him for years to come.

French goalkeeper Mike Maignan was powerless in front of Lamine Yamali’s shot.

A teenage star the performance in the semifinal also convinced de la Fuente. “We saw a genius,” he praised the French newspaper Ouest France by.

“His shot was fantastic,” the France coach Didier Deschamps added sports media of The Athletic by.

Yamal’s evening speech in the semi-final is condensed into a few seconds around the equalizing goal. Rodri reminded that he was more than the star of a fleeting moment on Tuesday night.

“For a player of his age, he helped the defense excellently. I really appreciate it on a personal level,” said Rodri, according to Athletic.

“People remember the game for his goal, and that was something that only a few and a select few can do, but I personally thanked him for his commitment to defending.”

Lamine Yamal spectacularly scored the equalizing goal in the European Championship semi-final.

On Saturday The footage of the 17-year-old was also admired in the media. British newspaper The Times wrote Yamalis as the next demigod of football.

According to the Times Kylian Mbappé showed in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals that he is Lionel Messi’s orbit by sinking two goals into Argentina’s net.

Now Mbappé followed closely as Yamali’s whip swept the ball into France’s goal.

Another British magazine The Telegraph characterized the hit as a world-class goal and reminded that Yamal could still play in the European Championships in 2044 due to his age.

“Europe’s most famous footballing schoolboy is just a game away from heights that some greats have not reached in their entire careers”, reporter Sam Wallace wrote.