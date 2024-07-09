European Football Championships | The referee of the EC semi-final has been suspended for match manipulation

European football championships|Jude Bellingham was fined while playing in Germany when he recalled Felix Zwayer’s history of match manipulation in a TV interview.

Football The European Championship semi-final between England and Holland will be whistled by a German referee. The 43-year-old acts as the main referee in the match Felix Zwayerwhose history includes a half-year suspension and fines for match manipulation.

The darkest moment in Zwayer’s career came in 2006, when he was by Robert Hoyzer assistant referee. Hoyzer was banned for life and sentenced to two and a half years in prison for match manipulation.

Zwayer was involved in exposing Hoyzer. The investigation of the matter revealed that Zwayer had assisted Hoyzer once in match manipulation and received 300 euros for it.

Germany’s the football association gave Zwayer another chance. Even before the European Championships, he has been given important games to whistle. England will meet again in the semi-final of Jude Bellingham with.

In these games, Bellingham, who was fined 30,000 euros for an obscene gesture, has earlier in his career received larger fines for comments he made about Zwayer.

Bellingham played for Borussia Dortmund before moving to Real Madrid. In December 2021, Zwayer judged the match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich won the match 3–2, and Bellingham was bitter about the penalty awarded to the Bavarians.

“What do you expect when Germany’s biggest game is handed to a referee with a history of match manipulation,” Bellingham said According to Sky Sports in the post-match TV interview on Viaplay.

Unsportsmanlike behavior cost Bellingham 40,000 euros.

Wednesday’s semifinal will be played in Dortmund at the same stadium where Bellingham made his comments.