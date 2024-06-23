European football championships | The professor’s simulation tells which country is most likely to win the EC tournament

Dortmund

Professor Andreas Groll to know which team is most likely to win the European Football Championship. But he cannot say with certainty which country will win the tournament.

“I can only say that France’s chances are around 20 percent. But that automatically means that there is an 80 percent chance of another country winning,” says Groll.

Groll is a professor at the Faculty of Statistics at the Technical University of Dortmund and a huge soccer fan. More specifically, he is a Borussia Dortmund supporter.

At the time of the interview, Groll is wearing a BVB fan shirt and on his desk is a German world champion Mario Götzen picture.

“I met Mario Götze once in Eindhoven, and he gave me a photo of his World Cup final championship goal with an autograph. His father has been a professor here at the university for 17 years. We supervise master’s degrees together from time to time. He is in the electrical engineering department and also does statistical analysis of sensor data,” says Groll.

On the wall of Groll’s office, meanwhile, is a Dortmund jersey with autographs.

“I consulted them on statistics.”

Job and passion have gone hand in hand as Groll has been doing statistical modeling for the last twelve years about which country is likely to win at any given time in football’s prestigious competitions.

An accident made him interested in making prediction models for football competitions. Twelve years ago, his wife attended a seminar where research on the goals of the 1998 World Cup tournament had been presented.

“It had modeled the goals of the tournament using a Gaussian distribution, which is nonsense. If the distribution is messy, the modeling doesn’t make sense.”

“After the seminar, my wife asked me why they do this and if we couldn’t do this better. This happened three weeks before the Euro 2012 tournament. I was then a research doctor and free to do whatever research I wanted to do.”

Groll took up the challenge, even though time was short. He asked his friends who are interested in football to help him collect the variables from the internet. The only problem was that he didn’t know which variables would be relevant.

They included in their prediction model, among other things, the rankings of the teams in the world rankings, the average ages of the teams, the ages of the coaches, the rankings of the countries’ club teams in the UEFA rankings and the number of players in the starting line-up in the Champions League teams.

“Our idea was to collect many variables that could possibly have an effect on goals. Since goals are natural numbers, the appropriate distribution for modeling was the Poisson distribution. It was much more suitable for goals than the Gaussian distribution.”

According to Groll, the researchers had some idea of ​​which variables might be significant in predicting the likely winner of the Games. The country’s ranking on the world list was certainly important. The players’ market value also had to play a role.

“In 2004, the Transfermarkt website was opened, whose market values ​​are now considered very reliable due to how many people are deciding the market value of players.”

Growl used artificial intelligence in the modeling. He explains how a model based on artificial intelligence can determine which variables are important based on the data.

“We have since expanded the model and included so-called improved variables. They are variables that we get from other statisticians.”

Andreas Groll wants to get students interested in statistics with the help of football.

Modeling nowadays, research groups from Luxembourg, Molde and Innsbruck also participate in making it. Three other research groups produce variables for Groll, which he inputs into his model.

“The strength variables of other research groups are very sophisticated. We get three different variables from them. They are much more accurate than the Fifa World Ranking. In 2018, the Fifa World Ranking was so poor that Poland could cheat it by avoiding friendly matches. That’s how they got to the second basket of the WC tournament’s group draw instead of the third basket.”

Now the Fifa world list has been changed to the so-called Elo ranking model. In it, you get more points when you beat a good team.

Groll says a professor at the University of Innsbruck By Achim Zeileis of the forecasting model it has been doing since 2008.

“It’s a pretty simple, but strong model. They first collect the betting agencies’ odds for the tournament win of different countries. Then they create a million different starting values ​​for the teams’ strengths. After that, they simulated the entire tournament. One simulation in a million is almost identical to the odds of the betting offices.”

“It’s weird because a million different starting values ​​for teams is pure nonsense. It’s called Reverse Tournament Simulation.”

Groll feeds the team strength data produced by Zeileis’ simulation into his own simulation.

Groll’s the socioeconomic variable is also included in the modeling.

“One variable is the size of the country’s population.”

Some kind of hypothesis is that the gross national product affects the quality of the operations of the country’s football association.

“We usually do our modeling a week before the tournament, because we need the teams selected for the tournament. We need the names of 26 players because some of our variables are related to players.”

“After modeling, the fun part begins,” says Groll.

According to Professor Andreas Groll’s statistical simulation, Germany has a decent chance of winning European Championship gold.

in Germany is a website called Kicktipp, whose users can organize their own free betting games for friends, for example from the EC tournament. It bets on match results for each match. You get four points for the correct result, three points for the correct winner and correct goal difference, and two points for the correct winner.

Groll has organized his own betting competition for his students at the university, with 44 participants. Modeling leads the race.

“I enter the results predicted by the modeling into the competition. One postdoc is now as good as modeling. I ask the modeling what the most likely outcome is. Yesterday, when Turkey won 3–1, the modeling predicts a 1–0 result.”

Modeling the EC tournament is just a fun project for Groll. But at the same time it is also beneficial for the university. Dortmund is perhaps the most important place in Germany for statistics.

“We need to get young people interested in statistics and say that after school I want to study statistics, because you can do everything interesting with statistics.”

“ “Borussia Dortmund’s match as an experience is to some extent an esoteric experience. It’s about the energy of 80,000 spectators together with eleven players to win the game.”

Growl is able to utilize modeling also with the huge amount of data of sports clubs. Groll collaborates with Borussia Dortmund, and the goal of the collaboration is to use statistical analysis to reduce the risk of injury for players.

“Clubs collect a huge amount of data about their players, but they still don’t know how to properly analyze all the data they collect,” he says.

“Even if we only reduce the number of injuries by two or three percent, it will help a lot. Let’s imagine, for example, that the team could get 5–6 points more during the season, because there are fewer injuries, a year earlier we would have [Dormund] were German champions.”

According to Groll, the algorithms he uses can be used to predict the prevalence of cancer. Or algorithms could be used to predict how many start-up companies will be successful after a certain period of time.

Groll’s work shows how big a deal soccer is in Germany.

“If Dortmund loses, you can see it at all levels of society, that people are sad. The Borussia Dortmund match as an experience is a somewhat esoteric experience. It’s about the energy of 80,000 spectators together with eleven players to win the game.”

“During an EC tournament like this, they say there are 80 million national team head coaches in Germany.”

Can Germany win the European Championship?

“According to the modelling, it is possible. The block is clearable. In the playoffs, the country is filled with enthusiasm, and maybe the weather will also improve, so that energy can at least take them to the finals.”

According to the modelling, the statistical favorites before the tournament were France (19.2% chance of winning the tournament), England (16.7%), Germany (13.7%), Spain (11.4%) and Portugal (10.8%).