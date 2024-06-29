European football championships | The president of Serbia burned his rump – demands the guilty to be responsible for the confusing matter

European football championships|Ana Brnabić also demands answers.

Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić is furious, say the Croatian index.hr and American Politico.

Former prime minister of the country Ana Brnabić told a Serbian television channel that Vučić had lost his temper over the fact that the Serbian national football team traveled to the European Championships on a Croatian plane.

“Vučić was extremely angry. We have our own Air Serbia that everyone travels with. It is our pride to see an Air Serbia plane land,” Brnabić said, referring to the country’s national airline.

According to Brnabić, “it is necessary to find out who is responsible and how the national team ended up traveling on a Croatian plane”.

The reaction of Vučić, 54, to the Croatian plane is in line with the fact that Vučić, who has been president since 2017, is known as a very nationalistic politician. His tenure has included several protests in Serbia.

The tournament of the Serbian European Championship team ended in the first group. It finished last in its group after losing to England and drawing against Slovenia and Denmark.