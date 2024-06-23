European football championships | The Portuguese striker was injured in the scrimmage on Saturday evening – according to the doctor, there is nothing to worry about

European football championships|The European Championship group stage match between Portugal and Turkey will be remembered for the badly failed security measures instead of the 3–0 result.

Football The security measures for the European Championship failed again on Saturday night. In the match between Portugal and Turkey, six supporters were able to run onto the field past the security guards.

10 years old in 68 game minutes Berat told his father he was going to the toilet, but actually climbed onto the field through the roof of the substitution bench, reports Saksalaislehti Bild.

Berat ran straight Cristiano Ronaldo come over to take a picture with him.

“I made my dream come true. Now I have a selfie with Ronaldo. It goes on a t-shirt and in my room,” Berat said.

According to Berat, running onto the field was scary. He wouldn’t repeat the trick though.

“It would scare me too much that we would have to pay a lot of money.”

The security guards tried to catch Berat who ran onto the field.

Even though the security measures failed and the game had to be stopped because of Berat’s trick, Ronaldo mostly laughed at the situation.

Berat received a warning for the situation, but escaped without fines. The father thought that UEFA had spared the German boy the consequences because of his young age.

harmless the affected little boy’s selfie run led to more and more chaos. Ten minutes later, an adult supporter rushed towards Ronaldo with the same goal in mind.

“Today we were lucky that the people who rushed onto the pitch had good intentions, because if they hadn’t, the players would have been in a vulnerable position,” said Portugal’s head coach Roberto Martinez after the game.

“The message to the fans should be: ‘don’t do it.’ This should not happen.”

Ronaldo could no longer get excited about taking selfies with the fans who rushed onto the pitch after Berat.

The security guards had to escort a total of six spectators off the field on Saturday.

Final whistle after the security measures failed again. More spectators managed to run onto the field, this time with more serious consequences.

One of the security guards chasing the intruders bumped into Portugal to Gonçalo Ramos, who injured his knee in the situation. Ramos limped to his knee after the crash.

Portuguese magazine A Bola reported late on Saturday evening that the doctor of the Portuguese national team examined Ramos, and according to the doctor there is no cause for concern.

Ramos will be available to play against Georgia on Wednesday. The match is the last of the group stage for Portugal, who have secured the next place.

Ramos injured his knee in a collision with a security guard.

The matter was corrected on June 23, 2024 at 6:49 p.m. The picture of Gonçalo Ramos changed at the end of the story. Ramos’ teammate Bruno Fernandes was previously mistakenly shown in the photo.