European Football Championships | The Netherlands could afford to waste – goals from Gakpo and Malen eliminated Romania from the next round

European football championships|The Netherlands suffered a noticeable setback from the EC preliminary group.

Netherlands made it to the top eight in the men’s European football championships on Tuesday. It defeated Romania 2–0 in the quarterfinals in Munich.

In the 20th minute of the opening half, the Netherlands’ lead goal in Munich, which dominated the game, was scored by an attacker who hit the left corner Cody Gakpo.

Donyell Malen increased the Dutch lead to 2–0 in the 83rd minute of the second half from Gakpo’s pass. In overtime, Malen scored his second goal of the match after hitting 3–0.

In the semifinals on Saturday, the Netherlands will face the winner of the quarter-final match between Austria and Turkey.

in the European Championships Romania, which unexpectedly won the extremely even group E, started the quarter-finals cheerfully on the turf of Munich. Its good mood faded after the first quarter of an hour, when the 1988 European champion Holland took the reins on the field.

Before Gakpo’s lead goal from Holland, among other things Xavi Simons and Memphis Depay they were shouting at Romanian idiots. Holland’s number one stopper in the second half Virgil van Dijk rattled the opponent’s goal frame.

Gakpo, who scored three times in the tournament, got the ball into Romania’s goal in the second half, but the shot was disallowed on video review due to an offside situation.

In the EC initial group, Holland won one match, drew the second and lost the third 2–3 to group winner Austria.

The Netherlands attacked Romania with a much stronger attack than in the first group, where they left a poor impression of themselves.

Holland head coach Ronald Koeman had changed three new players to the starting line-up from the previous match.

Romania started the EC final tournament with a bang when it knocked off Ukraine 3–0. In that opening group match, Romania managed to do almost everything.

A great Romanian player of the 1990s Gheorghe Hagin in a boy With Ianis Hag there was effort, but the skills weren’t enough against Holland.

Towards the end of the tournament, Romania ran out of food. It has been able to beat Holland only once in 15 international matches.