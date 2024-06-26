German junior football now swears by small games. In the picture, Eintracht Frankfurt’s juniors practice.

After the 2014 World Cup gold, Germany has had surprisingly poor success in prestigious competitions. A big change began in junior coaching.

Frankfurt

Are Yes, these Eintracht Frankfurt under-14 juniors are well-bred.

Before practice, each of the dozen or so players goes to give the cards to the director of the junior academy, the spokesperson and the journalist who are sitting on the side of the field.

“We start breeding early,” says the spokesman with a laugh.