European Football Championships | The French game was barked at as boring – the coach growled: “Watch the second game”

European football championships|France’s goal balance in the European Championships is confusing.

France has progressed to the semi-finals of the European Football Championship with an exceptional balance. If goals from the penalty shootout are not counted, France will have three hits in the goals scored column.

Two of these are the opponent’s own goals, one hit was completed by him Kylian Mbappe penalty kick. France has not scored a single situational goal.

My head has held, but I haven’t seen the celebration of attacking play in France’s matches. The BBC says that at the French press conference during the semi-final against Spain from the head coach of France From Didier Deschamps was asked about the team’s boring game.

“If you’re bored, watch another game. You don’t have to watch us, it’s fine,” the coach replied.

“Maybe the game is not what it used to be, but we have the ability to make many French men and women happy with our results, especially after a difficult period for our country.”

Deschamps said in a press conference that Mbappe is likely to be able to play in the opener in Tuesday’s match. Mbappe was substituted during the extra time before the penalty shootout in the quarter-final against Portugal.

Mbappe broke his nose in the opening game of the tournament and will have to play with a mask on his face. After the match against Portugal, Deschamps said Mbappe was honest and said he was getting tired.

“His field of vision has changed and it’s a big shock for him. But I am convinced that he will do everything,” said Deschamps.

Spain will enter the semi-finals without their defenders Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normandy. Both are banned from playing because the card account is full.

The quarter-final between France and Spain will be played in Munich on Tuesday evening.