European Football Championships | The European Championships are culminating – here is the program of the medal games

European football championships

Football The European Championship culminates in the final on Sunday. The final pair will be decided in the semifinals played on Tuesday and Wednesday. The traditional big countries Spain, France, England and Holland are fighting for the gold medal.

European Championship medal games Tuesday 9.7. at 22:00 Spain–France

Wednesday 10.7. at 22:00 Holland–England

Sunday 14.7. at 22:00 Spain/France–Netherlands/England

Spain has won European Championship gold in 1964, 2008 and 2012 and France in 1984 and 2000.

Holland’s only gold medal is from 1988. England, on the other hand, has never celebrated the European championship. In the previous games, England appeared in the final, but lost to Italy in a penalty shootout.