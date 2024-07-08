Tuesday, July 9, 2024
European Football Championships | The European Championships are culminating – here is the program of the medal games

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 9, 2024
in World Europe
European Football Championships | The European Championships are culminating – here is the program of the medal games


The European championship will be decided on Sunday. Here are the semifinal pairings and game times.

Football The European Championship culminates in the final on Sunday. The final pair will be decided in the semifinals played on Tuesday and Wednesday. The traditional big countries Spain, France, England and Holland are fighting for the gold medal.

European Championship medal games

  • Tuesday 9.7. at 22:00 Spain–France

  • Wednesday 10.7. at 22:00 Holland–England

  • Sunday 14.7. at 22:00 Spain/France–Netherlands/England

Spain has won European Championship gold in 1964, 2008 and 2012 and France in 1984 and 2000.

Holland’s only gold medal is from 1988. England, on the other hand, has never celebrated the European championship. In the previous games, England appeared in the final, but lost to Italy in a penalty shootout.

The match between Holland and England will be played on Wednesday. Picture: John Thys/AFP

