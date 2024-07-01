European Football Championships | The English star was caught in an obscene gesture – even a ban threatens

European football championships|According to Bellingham, the gesture was not aimed at Slovakia.

English young star Jude Bellingham had to explain after Sunday night’s match against Slovakia. The reason was an obscene gesture Bellingham made after scoring the equalizer.

Bellingham, 21, moved his hand first to his nose and then to his genital area. The gesture was interpreted as directed at the Slovakian substitute, but Bellingham insisted on his X account in his publication that the gesture was instead an “inside joke” aimed at close friends watching the game in the stands.

In addition, Bellingham emphasized that he appreciated Slovakia’s performance.

Which in this case, the gesture may cancel further processing. The New York Times reminds us on their website that a red card should be given for a disturbing gesture. Uefa’s disciplinary body is said to be waiting for possible reports from the jury before making a decision. A red card given in the game would automatically result in a ban for the tournament.

Bellingham’s behavior on the field also spoke volumes during the regular season. Last season, while playing for Real Madrid, he received a two-game ban after flying out to the referee with a red card for protesting. The ban was based on repeated disrespectful behavior towards the jury.

In the past, fines have also been given instead of bans for venting. For example Cristiano Ronaldo was fined 20,000 euros after grabbing his crotch during ventilation in the Champions League in 2019. The Champions League is a series managed by UEFA, the European football association.

After Bellingham scored against Slovakia, England won the quarter-finals Harry Kane with a goal that came in the follow-up match. The win took England to the quarter-finals, where they will meet Switzerland on Saturday.