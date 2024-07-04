European football championships|Robert Andrich has changed his hairstyle throughout the European Championships.

Football Germany, the host country of the European Championships, faces a tight spot on Friday. Germany must beat Spain in the quarter-final match to continue their run in the European Championship.

German midfielder Robert Andrich has adopted methods familiar to many in spirit creation. Andrich arrived at Thursday’s practice with his head dyed purple.

The choice of color predicts that Andrich will appear in the final tournament already in his third hair color. He played the first games without dyeing his brown hair. In the match against Denmark in the first round of the playoffs, Andrich had dyed his hair white. Andrich has played in all of Germany’s games, playing 246 minutes in the tournament.

Robert Andrich pictured before the opening group match between Germany and Switzerland.

Robert Andrich before facing Denmark in the first round of the playoffs.

Andrich has had fun with dyeing her hair before. In 2022, he dyed his hair bright red for his club Bayer Leverkusen’s tour of the United States.

Friday The most followed figure in the game is probably the German midfielder Toni Kroos. The 34-year-old Kroos, who plays with Andrich at the bottom of the German midfield, ends his career at the home games, so Germany’s defeat would mean the last match for Kroos.

Kroos played in the club team last season in Real Madrid. Joselu, who belongs to the Spanish team, shared his views on his teammate Kroos.

“We are aiming to be champions, although it has been an honor to play with Toni Kroos. He has been a teammate and a good friend. I still would if I could end his career on Friday,” Joselu told The According to the Guardian.

Kroos himself said that he hasn’t started to feel nostalgic yet.

“I don’t expect this to be my last match. I assume we will see each other again,” Kroos told reporters at The According to the Guardian.

Kroos vowed to stand by his decision to quit anyway. He emphasizes that he was allowed to make the decision to quit himself.

“No one has asked me to stop even between the lines. I miss playing because I love it and I doubt I’ll ever find anything I can do as well as soccer. I’d rather choose the day (of quitting my career) than let others choose it for me.

The quarter-final of the European Championship between Spain and Germany will be played in Stuttgart on Friday from 19:00.