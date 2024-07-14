European football championships | The British father of the Huhkaji star tells how to celebrate a possible championship in England

European football championships|The 58-year wait may end on Sunday evening.

in England has been chasing success in prestigious men’s football competitions for decades. In 2021, there was silver in the European Championships, but the previous title for the crew of the Three Lions is the 1966 world championship. England has never won European Championship gold.

“If we win, the party will be massive. We will be exactly madcrazy,” says the football player by Robert Taylor English father Paul Taylor.

“Oh my God, they will be a real carnival,” says AC Oulu’s English striker Ashley Coffey.

Father Taylor, 57, who has lived in Finland since 1988, was born the same year England won the World Cup. He says that it can be difficult for Finns to understand how big the issue is.

“In England, football is like a religion,” says Taylor, who lives in Jyväskylä.

“My wife doesn’t understand. When I nervously watched the scrimmage against Switzerland, he said it’s just football, don’t worry. I told him don’t talk, I’m watching this now,” Taylor continues with a laugh.

Ashley Coffey from Leeds watched the quarter-final match against Slovakia in England. He says the atmosphere in the pub was infernal.

“It was pretty awesome. People totally messed up when Jude Bellingham scored,” Coffey says, referring to England’s 1-1 equaliser.

Paul Taylor has also seen every Finnish hockey world championship. He has a ready answer to how England’s potential golden jubilee compares to Finland’s.

“Ten times bigger. They will be absolutely crazy.”

Ashley Coffey plays for AC Oulu.

Three a year ago, England had a chance to win gold on home soil at London’s Wembley Stadium, but Italy eventually took the title after a penalty shoot-out. The final is also remembered for the fact that thousands of ticketless English supporters broke in and forcibly rushed to the stadium before the match.

The English football association FA had to publicly condemn the actions of the supporters. On Sunday, there will be thousands of English fans at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium.

“These people are a disgrace to the whole England team and to all the supporters who wanted to enjoy one of the most important matches in our football history,” the association’s representative wrote in a series of tweets.

Paul Taylor hopes to see no problems on Sunday, whatever the outcome of the match.

“Of course, we know what English fans can be like abroad. Especially when they’ve been drinking,” Taylor laughs.

In the match itself, Taylor hopes England will play with courage and initiative. Head coach Gareth Southgate has received harsh criticism during the tournament for England’s boring underdog football. Especially an English legend Gary Lineker barked his performance quite heavily after the opening match of the tournament.

“It was bullshit,” Lineker quipped The Rest Is Football in his podcast.

In Taylor’s opinion, the criticism was justified, but in the semi-final against Holland, the team played bravely in the opening half. He also needs the same style for the final against Spain.

“If England play bravely but lose, it will be appreciated. If they back off boringly and lose, Southgate will be nailed to the cross,” Taylor describes.

Ashley Coffey agrees that the game did not convince, but also gives Southgate praise.

“He has made the team united. It’s hard to create an entire style of play for a team that isn’t very much together. However, everyone is playing to their full potential for England.”

Taylor predicts that England will win the match 2–0. Coffey predicts England to win 2–1.

“As long as the match doesn’t go to a penalty shootout. I’d rather hope Spain wins than see the underdogs,” says Taylor with a laugh.

Paul Taylor hopes Gareth Southgate (left) will play brave football against Luis de la Fuente’s Spain.

British newspaper The Telegraph told on Thursday that a parade is planned in London to celebrate the eventual championship.

The national team’s bus would leave from the administration building Guildhall, going around Trafalgar Square in the city center, among other places. The parade would end at Buckingham Palace.

There would also be other honors for the title. Prince William will hold a reception for the team on Tuesday, according to the Telegraph, and so will the Prime Minister Keir Starmer is willing to meet a potential championship team. Starmer is also believed to be present for the final match in Berlin on Sunday.

Sky Sports told Starmer also hinted on a national holiday, if the European Cup ends up in the island nation.

Even the European Championship final itself has an impact on the everyday life of an ordinary Englishman, as Britain’s largest grocery retail chain, Tesco announced According to The Independent, more than 1,800 stores will close at half past seven on Sunday, about 3-4 hours earlier than normal, so that the chain’s employees have time to watch the match.