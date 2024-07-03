European Football Championships | The Austrian player unexpectedly fell to the surface of the field – a spectator threw a coin at his head

European football championships|The Austrian player was thrown from the stands with a coin in his face in the middle of the quarterfinals.

of Austria and Turkey had about ten minutes left in the quarter-final as the rain-soaked match neared its final climax. Austria seeking equalization Marcel Sabitzer was walking to the corner flag, when he suddenly grabbed his face and fell to the surface of the field.

Players from both teams immediately ran to Sabitzer to see what the hell was going on. Assisting judges and first aid personnel also arrived to the Austrian kneeling on the ground.

The dramatic situation was caused by a coin that flew into Saubitzer’s face from the stands.

Players from both Austria and Turkey rushed to Saubitzer after the situation.

The Turkish players gestured towards the crowd, looking frustrated, trying to get the throwing of things to stop.

Saubitzer was able to continue the game, which, to the chagrin of the Austrians, ended in a 2–1 loss.

A week earlier, Sabitzer was Austria’s hero when he scored the winning goal against the Netherlands in the last group stage match. Saubitzer’s goal ensured Austria won Group D.

of the European Championships the public’s behavior has become the topic of conversation – and not the water. During the second half, beer mugs also flew from the stands.

Saubitzer, who was in charge of Austria’s corner kicks, had to give his corner on Tuesday evening amid a sea of ​​pints.