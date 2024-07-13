European football championships | Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal gets into quite a bit of publicity – “She’s still officially a child”, says psychologist

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Spanish teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has risen to stardom in the European football championships. Yamal has skyrocketed in his career and his potential has been known since 2023. Experts emphasize that a youth star’s normal life outside of football is important. An athlete needs a broad and multi-professional team of experts to make his career as long as possible.

of Spain teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has risen like a rocket to stardom and a hot topic of conversation in the European football championships.

Yamal’s potential has been in wider awareness since April 2023 at the latest, when the youngster made his debut in FC Barcelona’s representative team at the age of 15.

Last fall, Yamal played his first national A match, and his meteoric rise has already taken him to the European Championship final at this stage of his career – and that’s probably just the beginning.

Experts are praising the prodigy, who has already been put on a pedestal as the demigod of the world’s most popular sport. That means Yamal is going through quite a lot.

“And he is still officially a child, even if one wants to think otherwise. Adults play a very important role in that rotation”, sports psychologist Marja Kokkonen says.

Kokkonen, who works as a university lecturer at the Faculty of Physical Education at the University of Jyväskylä, means not only parents and relatives but also the club and the national team.

In the picture, Lamine Yamal, celebrating his semi-final goal, has assured Toni Nieminen: “He has made a great mark. It’s nice to watch when a young, enthusiastic man, or I guess I should say boy at this point, weighs in among the big men,” says Nieminen.

Football living outside life as normally as possible with hobbies, studies and friends is also important for a youth star.

“Things like this help in dealing with the pressures and expectations that he is certainly under,” says Kokkonen.

As a youth star, Yamal is part of a continuum that included, among others, before him Pele, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. However, they are complete exceptional individuals.

“It’s sweet that that happens in a sport like football. It shows that if you’re talented and motivated enough and you want to succeed, it’s possible,” former hill jumper Toni Nieminen tells.

Like Yamali, Nieminen rose to superstardom in his sport as a teenager. At the age of 16, he won a mountain week, a world cup, two Olympic golds and an Olympic bronze.

“Success does not look at age or place. I see more positives than negatives in this – especially when he has more experienced teammates around him.”

“ “We should make sure that such a super talent has other identities.”

Lamine Yamal (left) gets support from the more experienced guards of the Spanish team, such as Álvaro Morata.

A thought pattern putting all your eggs in one basket works as a winning feature for a strong athlete identity. However, there is a danger in the situation, because if there is nothing else in life besides football, there will inevitably be challenges ahead.

“We should make sure that this kind of super talent has other identities than the identity of a futar or a child prodigy, and those others should be supported,” says Kokkonen.

This is especially helpful when pressure builds up, when not everything goes perfectly in sports. Then self-realization will also be successful in other areas of life.

As an individual athlete, Nieminen has experienced a time when “it all drips down my neck”. He has had to wrestle alone, especially in times of trouble.

“I don’t know if anyone would have been able to help with that, but then they did [apua] at least was not available. Yes, I had to go through it pretty much alone [asioita] through,” says Nieminen.

“I think that when we talk about football and professional organizations, things like this are completely different than they were for me more than 30 years ago.”

“ “It makes you wonder what a mess it was back then.”

Toni Nieminen shone at the Albertville Olympics at the age of 16. Nieminen won gold in suurmäki and team competition and bronze in normal mountain. Now Nieminen aims to watch all possible matches in the European football championships.

The promontory emphasizes that he cannot get inside another athlete’s head and therefore cannot assess what kind of feelings another teenage star is currently going through.

He also does not feel that he identifies with situations where a young athlete from another sport rises to the top.

“Those thoughts mostly come in everyday chores and through my own children. It makes you wonder what kind of a mess it must have been back then.”

According to Kokkonen, an athlete needs a broad and multi-professional team of experts in his background so that his career is as long as possible instead of a shooting star. An athlete’s attitude towards a mental coach largely depends on his coach.

“If your own coach has a very negative attitude towards mental training or sports psychology or doesn’t see any value in it, then it is terribly difficult for the athlete to turn to such experts.”

Nieminen believes that in the Spanish national team and FC Barcelona, ​​things have certainly been taken into account in the management and guidance of individuals in a different way than in the hill circuits.

“In ski jumping, especially in Finland, I think it’s a big joke to even use the word professional organization,” says Nieminen.