European football championships | Switzerland knocked out the reigning European champion

European football championships|This time the Italian races ended short.

Switzerland was the first country to make it to the top eight in the men’s EC final tournament. It beat Italy, the European champion three years ago, 2–0 in the quarterfinals.

The goals came in the 37th minute of the opening half in the first round knockout game played at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin Remo Freuler and right after the break in the 46th minute Ruben Vargas.

Switzerland will face the winner of the quarter-final match England-Slovakia in the quarter-finals. Switzerland is playing in the EC quarterfinals for the second time in its history. The first time was seen in the previous games in 2021, when the alpine country’s final ranking was seventh.

The other quarter-final team will survive in Saturday’s late game, where the host Germany and Denmark will meet.