Tina Nordlund is now a vaccine-critical yoga instructor at Happy Sunrise Lovesan.

Next Sweden, which is aiming for a place in the women’s European football finals on Tuesday, last managed to clear its way to the final match more than two decades ago.

The hero of the semi-final against Denmark was Tina Nordlund, who scored the only goal of the match in the ninth minute. Sweden finally got silver from the 2001 Games.

That medal is still Sweden’s latest from the European Championships. The country of one gold, three silver and one bronze has since lost its semi-final matches in 2005 and 2013, after which the games have ended: the bronze match was last played in 1993.

Nordlund was a 24-year-old soccer player during the summer of the EC silver medal, who had already represented his country at the previous year’s Olympic Games in Sydney and at the summer 1999 World Championships. In 2000, Nordlund received the Diamantbollen award as the best Swedish female soccer player.

The thank you speech was memorable.

“It feels fun to be on TV. Female soccer players aren’t very often,” he quipped.

to Nordlund a lot has happened since his career ended in 2002 at just 25 years old. At the time, Nordlund was playing for Umeå IK, to which he had returned before the turn of the millennium from Tranmere Rovers of the English women’s league.

Nordlund, who played 43 matches in the national team and scored seven goals in them, hung up his studded shoes after falling ill with anorexia. He wrote a book about his experiences Genom helvettet – om fotboll, kärlek och anorexi together Simon Bank with.

Nowadays, Nordlund is known as Happy Sunrise Lovesan. In addition to her name, she has changed her place of residence and moved to Åland with her husband and three children. The family settled in Finland because homeschooling is possible here.

“There should be a choice, especially because school groups are often large, and not all children can be taken into account. Homeschooling is allowed in several countries, and when I talk to my friends in the United States, for example, they are shocked that children can’t homeschool in Sweden,” he says to the Swedish newspaper Expressen’s in the interview.

“The difference to a regular school is that we don’t have to have math from nine o’clock. We can study it at ten or three.”

Lovesan adds that he tailors the teaching according to the children’s interests. Sitting with math books is not mandatory, but children can also learn otherwise.

In addition to teaching his children, the former soccer star works as a yoga instructor. The vaccine-critical Lovesan has also participated in an anti-vaccine campaign.

“I resist when someone tells me what to inject into my body. I think everyone has the right to make their own decision, and there is nothing more to say about it.”

The 45-year-old Lovesan also claims to sense radiation from cell phone network base stations.

“I can get a headache when there are too many masts around me. It’s like a blow to the head,” describes Lovesan.

When Expressen asks how he knows the headache is coming from the base stations, Lovesan says that he feels better when he is not near the radiation and that he draws conclusions from that.

“It’s like throwing up after eating shellfish. If you don’t throw up when you don’t eat shellfish, you know it’s going to make you sick,” she says.

After the answer, the newspaper says that the Radiation Protection Center has assessed, based on research, that radio waves from mobile phones and base stations do not cause health risks.

Semi-final hero finally returns to the memories of 21 years ago. He says that he has little to do with football, but occasionally follows Sweden’s European Championship games.

Lovesan hopes that by Peter Gerhardsson coached national team succeeds as he, Victoria Sandell Svensson and Hanna Ljungberg did not succeed in 2001.

Germany, which organized the European Championships at the time, celebrated the championship when by Claudia Müller the golden goal brought down the Swedes in overtime of the final match. The hit was the only one in the final.

Lovesan remembers that many kinds of emotions were raging in his body at that time. In the end, the disappointment subsided and the silver medal warmed the heart.

Sweden will face England, the host country of the Games, in its European Championship semi-final on Tuesday. Lovesan says that a possible European championship would be a big deal for all of Sweden.

“As well as meaning a lot to the team, it would be fantastic for all the children and young people in Sweden, showing them what is possible.”

Sweden’s women’s soccer players have finished their previous prestigious competitions with a medal ceremony. Tokyo won Olympic silver a year ago, France won World Cup bronze in 2019.