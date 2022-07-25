European Football Championships | Sweden, which suffered in the semifinals, wants to end the tournament organizer’s parade – “They can lose everything”

England and Sweden thirst for the brightest medal, but the pressure to succeed is intense. In the second semi-final, perennially successful Germany and France, who made up their quarter-finals, will meet.

English The women’s national football team has progressed convincingly from win to win in their European Championship home tournament, but in Tuesday’s Swedish semi-final, the team will face an obstacle that it has not been able to overcome in 13 years.

The gold dream of England, who won the European Championship silver in Finland in 2009, has been extinguished in the semifinals in the team’s three previous prestigious tournaments, the World Championships in 2015 and 2019 and the European Championships in 2017.

in Brighton in the semi-final against Spain, England was in trouble for a long time, but the Dutch master coach by Sarina Wiegman the exchanges turned the match.

Substitute player Ella Toone brought England level in the final ten, and in the follow-up match Georgia Stanway a great shot guaranteed the team a 2–1 victory.

In the quarterfinals, Sweden butted its head against the Belgian defensive wall until the defender Linda Sembrandt poked the ball into the goal in added time after a corner kick.

Fullback suffering from corona Jonna Andersson was absent from Sweden’s training sessions on Monday, as was the midfield Olivia Schough.

“They (England) can lose everything in the match. They have a lot of championship expectations, “It’s coming home” and so on”, the Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl referred to the cult song of English football.

“I’m not a keen party-spoiler, but I’m keen to throw us a party.”

In Sweden too there is a lot of pressure to succeed. The western neighbor’s only prestigious tournament gold is from the first EC tournament in history in 1984, but since then the team has only celebrated championships in the Algarve Cup.

Sweden won Olympic silver in 2016 and 2020 and World Cup bronze in 2019, when they beat England in the bronze medal game.

Sweden has not lost a single match in regular time since March 2020. Under Wiegman, England is also on a streak of 18 unbeaten matches.

The EC semi-final between England and Sweden starts in Sheffield on Tuesday at 22:00 Finnish time.

of the Games The semi-final four is of top quality, as Germany, the most successful country in the European Championship, and skillful France will challenge each other on Wednesday in Milton Keynes.

Germany, who has won the European Championship eight times, has had a convincing tournament campaign. The team hasn’t conceded a goal, but in the quarterfinals, Austria was able to tickle the goalposts three times.

France dominated the quarter-final against Holland almost completely, but only just by Eve Perisset a penalty kick broke the copper in the follow-up match.

France has already broken its own “curse”, as the team had not progressed to the top four in the six previous EC attempts. France experienced a quarter-final defeat in 2009, 2013 and 2017.

Finnish judge Lina Lehtovaara is a strong candidate to referee the semi-final between Germany and France. Lehtovaara was the referee in the two preliminary group matches of the tournament.