European Football Championships | Such is the story of Lamine Yamali – incredible information is spreading about the father of the teenage sensation

16-year-old Lamine Yamal is now on the lips of everyone who follows sports.

Tuesday night Spain in the 21st minute of the EC semi-final Lamine Yamal broke once and for all into the consciousness of the entire sports-following world. Sharp deflections, left foot free and the ball with an eye-catching shot from 25 meters past the French goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Yamali, who will turn 17 next Saturday, instantly became the youngest goal scorer in EC history and the biggest talking point of the entire Games. For those who follow the sport more closely, however, the exceptionality of the teenage prodigy has been clear for a long time.

For those who follow Spanish football, the miracles of Yamal’s European Championship already look familiar.

Soft takeover and quick turn, with explosive first steps I run away from the opponent who made a misjudgment. The ball stays on the foot as if glued. Full-speed delivery towards the next defender, cut into the middle and left-footed ball into the back corner.

Barcelona’s bench erupts into screams when the teenage star of the club’s own Academy waves at Athletic Bilbao’s net in the Spanish Cup. The goal could be directly from 15 years ago, but now there is no talk About Lionel Messi.

Already at the age of 16, Yamal was able to do a trick that Messi, who was voted the world’s best player eight times, could not achieve. In addition, he has a rather special – and significant – ventilation. But we will return to these later.

in Yamal is much the same as in Messi. Both are left-footed and thrive on the right side of the field. Both are extremely skilled.

The diversions are spectacular, but still appropriate. Both know how to give up the ball in a timely manner and create scoring opportunities for their teammates.

There are also differences. At 178 centimeters, Yamal is eight centimeters taller than Messi, and the difference is likely to grow a little more. Unlike the Argentinian star, Yamal is also actively involved in pressing the opponent and playing defense.

At least the comparisons to the best of all time did not diminish when Yamal scored the only goal of the match against Mallorca at the beginning of March. The finish was very “messy”. Yamal received the ball on the edge of the penalty area, deflected the opponent out of his way and elegantly lifted the ball into the back top corner.

The connection to Messi is completed by an incredible picture that started to spread again on social media during the European Championships. The picture is from 16 years ago, and it shows Messi in his twenties bathing a baby. That baby is Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona is the pride of Catalonia, and Yamal has breathed club culture for years. The young man has spent his childhood living 20 minutes away by car in the city of Mataró, and his roots have not been forgotten.

When celebrating goals, Yamal often forms the number series 304 with his fingers, which is the end of the postal code 08304 in the Rocafonda district.

Yamal keeps his background on display anyway. He has the flags of Equatorial Guinea and Morocco on his playing boots, according to the countries of birth of his mother and father. The shoes also have the initials YL and the number series 304.

Yamal first got on the field in a Spanish league match at the age of just 15 years, nine months and 16 days. He became the youngest goalscorer in La Liga at the age of 16 years and 87 days.

For the sake of comparison, let’s say that Messi played his first match at the age of 16 years and almost five months. He scored his first goal a couple of months before his 18th birthday.

With the breakthrough of the European Championships, all the joy has been taken out of Yamal’s youth. One of the most incredible sounding facts is related to Yamali’s father. Among other things, according to AS, Mounir Nasraoui is 32 years old – that is, several years younger than the one who shone with Yamal in the Spanish semi-final lineup Jesus Navas.

Lamine Yamal in the field in April 2023.

Venting after Tuesday night’s ihemal.

Tuesday night after the miracle goal Yamali is now praised by everyone, but in Spain his talent was already widely praised during the last season. The comments of both our own and opponents’ coaches tell about it.

“I saw Messi in his time in Barcelona’s youth team, and that rat just didn’t stop scoring goals. This villain also looks like a rat. There is still a lot of joy for Barcelona from Yamali,” Mallorca’s head coach Javier Aguirre boasted a personal style in March.

Barcelona’s head coach and Messi’s old teammate Xavi Hernandez made comparisons.

“I understand the comparison, but it does not benefit Lamine. Everyone who has been compared to Messi has lost the comparison,” Xavi stated.

“But Lamine is left-footed, cuts through the middle… he has flashes of Messi. However, we are talking about the best player in the world, so it is best not to compare them.”

Xavi has also praised his protégé profusely.

“He has no roof. We have something special on our hands. I want to underline how he fights. He runs with great intensity for many kilometers and does not get tired. He passes opponents and defends humbly,” Xavi commented at the beginning of February Goal by.

Yamal’s trainer from the academy Oscar Lopez described the player as very willing to improve.

“He is always asking about things. He has really good conditions to develop, but you have to take it easy and take your time with him,” commented Lopez For Sport magazine in 2022.

Messi himself uttered big words after being selected as the best player in the world for the eighth time in October last year.

“Lamine is very young and is already important in Barcelona. He plays a big role and fights [maailman parhaan pelaajan] for the award in the future”, Messi said.