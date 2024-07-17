European Football Championships | Spain’s champion coach is leaving the team – source: defecting to the helm of another national team

European football championships|There are still two years left on the contract of the golden coach.

of Spain The head coach who led Germany to European Championship gold Luis de la Fuente is interested in becoming the head coach of the US national team, tells American magazine The Washington Post.

According to the paper, representatives of de la Fuente, 63, have approached the U.S. Soccer Federation and its technical director Matt Crocker by e-mail. The head coach of the US national team has been open for a week, because Gregg Berhalter was fired last Wednesday after the United States failed in the group stage of the Copa America.

Berhalter, 50, began his second stint as the head coach of the United States in August 2023. The last time he worked for the team was from 2018 to 2022.

De la Fuente started as Spain’s head coach in December 2022, when Luis Enrique had resigned from the position. Between 2013 and 2022, de la Fuente was the head coach of Spain’s youth national teams and won the European Under-19 Championship in 2015 and the European Under-21 Championship in 2019.

La Roja de la Fuente has not only won the European Championship gold, but also won the League of Nations in the 2022-23 season. His contract with the Spanish Football Federation runs until the summer of 2026.