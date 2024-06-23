European football championships | Spain’s 16-year-old sensation played in the evening game of the European Championship – a threat of a fine of 30,000 euros

European football championships|The law protecting young people limits the work of people under 18 years of age to the evening.

of Spain teenage sensation, only 16 years old Lamine Yamal is the youngest player in the men’s European Championship history. On Thursday, Spain rose to six points and secured a place in the playoffs by beating Italy 1-0. Yamali was also played in the late game that started at 21:00 German time.

This could result in surprising sanctions for Yamali’s employer, says the Swiss Blick magazine. The Spanish Football Association could be fined 30,000 euros because of that, because in Germany, people under the age of 18 are not allowed to work after eight in the evening. This is what the Youth Protection Act stipulates.

However, sports have been taken into account in the articles with an exception rule, so that the working time has been extended until 11 p.m. The game ended shortly before this deadline and Yamal was substituted off the field in the 71st minute. Still, Yamali’s working time can be considered exceeded, because the post-match events at the stadium, such as giving interviews, are also counted as working time.

However, the magazine suspects that Spain’s offense will be overlooked in the European Championships. However, there may be more violations ahead. On Monday, Spain will play in the late game again when they face Albania.