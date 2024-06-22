Saturday, June 22, 2024
European Football Championships | Roberto Baggio was violently robbed at home – now comments on the terrifying incident

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 22, 2024
in World Europe
European Football Championships | Roberto Baggio was violently robbed at home – now comments on the terrifying incident
Roberto Baggio is grateful for the support his family has received.

Italian belonging to football legends Roberto Baggio was robbed on Thursday at his home in Vicenza.

British newspaper of The Independent According to the report, five armed robbers broke into Baggio’s villa at ten in the evening local time. One of the robbers hit Baggio in the head with the handle of the gun.

The robbers locked Baggio and his family in one of the rooms of the house and took away at least jewelry, watches and cash.

The now 57-year-old Baggio has commented on the incident to Italy’s leading news agency For the trap.

“First of all, I want to thank everyone for the great support we have received. Anything can happen in such situations, and luckily the violence I experienced only caused a few stitches”, bruises and a lot of fear.

“Now I have to overcome the fear,” Baggio concluded his statement.

In his playing career Baggio, known for his ponytail style, played professionally between 1982 and 2004, representing a total of seven clubs. Outside his native Italy, Baggio did not play league games, but in the 1990s he represented all three major Italian clubs, Juventus, AC Milan and Internazionale.

