European Football Championships | Relationship drama overshadows Kyle Walker’s life – ‘What I’ve done is horrible’

Kyle Walker has been exposed for his relationship messes. Now he has a chance to make history on the field.

English in the stardom of the national team and Premier League champion Manchester City, one player is easily overlooked. Defender Kyle Walker is not, despite his speed, the most spectacular players on the pitch, but he belongs to England’s head coach Gareth Southgate and City pilot Josep “Pep” Guardiola’s to credit players.

Why, for example, about Walker’s colleague From Trent Alexander-Arnold talked about as a footballer much more than Walker?

Kyle Walker as a Sheffield United player against Newcastle’s Jose Enrique in November 2009.

Steel City Born in Sheffield in 1990, Walker blossomed at Tottenham in the last decade. I was homesick at first in the lights of London, but in the end the game started to slide excellently.

Walker played at Tottenham for eight seasons and developed into one of the best full-backs in the league. Still, the summer of 2017 surprised: Walker moved to Manchester City for no less than 50 million pounds. It was the largest transfer fee paid for any defender up to that point.

For Walker, one of the motivations for the move was to get under Guardiola’s coaching, and the other was quite obvious:

“It’s about winning trophies. That’s what I want,” Walker said after his transfer of the Guardian by.

In Manchester, so far, things like winning the Champions League and six Premier League championships have caught on.

“ “I am above all a defender.”

Kyle Walker celebrated the sixth Premier League championship of his career in the spring.

Walker plays a relatively prominent role as a defender. He can use speed to support attacks, but the player’s name is rarely found in the power statistics.

He has played in his career in the Premier League 395 matches and scored only eight goals, the most recent of which in October 2020. There are at least 36 assists.

Walker scored his first goal for the England national team only last autumn – some 12 years after his national team debut.

“I am first and foremost a defender. Of course, attacking is part of my game and if I can help my team in that way as well, it can provide an advantage,” Walker has said.

England came from behind in the European Championship quarter-final match against Slovakia in the very last moments when Jude Bellingham scored the equalizer with a handsome scissor kick.

The situation started with Walker’s long sideline throw.

In addition to throws, Walker’s hands have had other uses during his career.

When Manchester City ran out of goalkeepers midway through their Champions League match against Atalanta in 2019, Walker pulled the trigger on the goalkeeper – and kept a clean sheet.

“Fortunately, the opponent only got one shot, but congratulations [Walkerille] courage and will to help the team in that situation,” City coach Guardiola said In the Manchester Evening News.

Defender the most prominent feature is his speed. For example, in the Premier League season 2022–2023, he was league statistics according to the fastest player in the entire series. The top speed was measured at 37.31 kilometers per hour.

Last season, the pack found its winner when the Dutchman from Tottenham Micky van de Ven’s the top speed was measured at 37.38 kilometers per hour.

In the semi-final match of the European Championship between Holland and England, the fastest players of the last two seasons of the Premier League may be seen on the field.

Often a player starts to slow down as he gets older, but Walker’s legs still move with amazing agility despite his 34 years of age. With him, we are not only talking about fast sprints, but also about running endurance.

There is also strength. Walker is good at dueling twists. He turns nimbly and is able to get back into a situation that seems to have already been lost.

Kyle Walker passes Switzerland’s Zeki Amdoun in the quarter-finals of the European Championships on June 6.

Kyle Walker (2) stopped the progress of Switzerland’s Michel Aebischer in the quarter-final match. Kobbie Mainoo followed the situation.

It is extremely rare for a defender to finish second in a running race. Speed ​​can be used as an asset in supporting attacks, but above all it helps in defense.

Walker is often seen as a player who is left in the central area during his own team’s corner kicks to fend off a possible counterattack by the opponent.

Walker’s the biggest shortcoming is the positioning, although the hard hitting that was present during the early career has since become less. Sometimes Walker drifts to the wrong place in situations, but he can make up for this shortcoming with his speed.

The selection of inputs seems rather narrow, and the Focuses, for example, do not always come out as accurately as desired. Here’s one reason why Trent Alexander-Arnold, known for his great kicking technique, gets the most attention from England’s wingers. “TAA” is clearly a more impressive player than Walker, but Walker defend better than their colleagues.

Walker understands his abilities and is often content to play so-called basic passes. However, Walker cannot be called a regular player, as evidenced by his weekly salary at City: according to various sources, it is around 175,000 pounds, which is equivalent to around 207,000 euros.

“ “What I have done is horrible.”

Walker’s the name appears prominently on the pages, mostly when he’s rambling. He can only blame himself for the bumps.

Walker met his current wife by Annie Kilner already in adolescence. She has four children together with Kilner, 32. The oldest of the children is 11 years old and the youngest is only two months old.

Family happiness has been shaken by a relationship drama.

Walker was a reality TV star by Lauryn Goodman33, in a relationship with which a child was born in 2020. Walker was at least somewhat forgiven for his actions, but the grass was still greener on the other side of the fence.

Goodman later had another child, and at the beginning of the year it was revealed that Walker is also the father of that little one. Walker’s wife Kilner was then expecting the family’s fourth child.

“What I have done is horrible. I have made idiotic choices and idiotic decisions. I can’t even imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask, but the pain and suffering is too much. I’m sorry because this was not meant to happen to our family,” Walker said The Sun having borrowed BBCaccording to.”

The foundation of the player’s marriage is shaking, but Walker and his wife have tried to handle things as maturely as possible for the sake of their children.

When England beat Switzerland in the quarter-finals of the Games, Walker’s wife and children were in the stands in Düsseldorf.

After the match, the player went to the stands to greet his wife and children. British tabloids described the moment as cold, but based on the photos, Walker tried to break the ice with a smile.

England defender Kyle Walker climbed into the stands to greet his wife Annie and the family’s children in Düsseldorf after the match against Switzerland on June 6.

The reason for Kilner’s bad mood was estimated to be that during the match, Walker’s ex-lover Goodman had published pictures on Instagram in which Goodman and Walker’s two children were watching the match on TV in England.

Goodman has also been watching the European Championships in Germany, accompanied by his and Walker’s 4-year-old son.

They watched the game from a different stand than the Walker family.

Walker’s “bucket list” is not limited to paternity messes. The player was in the headlines in 2020, for example, after breaking England’s corona restrictions.

Last year, the player exposed his genitals while spending an evening at a bar, but no charges were brought.

Family matters the mess takes its toll on Walker, but he hasn’t let the scandal he caused ruin his games. Head coach Southgate has also focused on Walker’s performances.

Last year, Walker became the 126th player in England’s national team history to play as captain. The last time he got the captain’s armband was in the match against Switzerland at the European Championships, when he was the first team captain Harry Kane left for exchange.

Captaincy is highly valued in England. The ribbon on the arm shows that Walker is capable of acting in football in an exemplary manner.

It’s up to the viewer whether they want to see Walker as a ladies’ man, a cheating swindler, or the kind of player that every successful team needs to perform flawlessly on the field.

England have never won the European Men’s Football Championship.

If it goes all the way in the games, so to speak, Walker will finally get the recognition he deserves as a footballer and go down in history as one of England’s great players.

Hat-wearing Kyle Walker with his family at Wembley in London on July 11, 2021, after the European Championship final.

When England secured their place in the EC semi-finals, Walker posted on Instagram a message in which he was happy about the team’s achievement.

Former national team player Jermaine Jenas told his opinion about Walker in the comment field.

“England’s best ever real kit… think about it mate.”

