European football championships | On the continuation of Portugal’s head coach Cristiano Ronaldo: “Everything has yet to be processed”

European football championships|Portugal’s and Cristiano Ronaldo’s streak at the European Championships was interrupted against France.

Will it continue superstar Cristiano Ronaldo great national team career yet? That’s one of the burning questions after Portugal crashed out of the Euros by losing their quarter-final match against France on Friday.

Ronaldo, 39, has played 212 matches for the Portuguese national team and scored 130 goals. He is number one in the world statistics in both numbers.

The current European Championship is the first prestigious tournament in which Ronaldo did not manage to score. He has played in 11 prestigious competitions.

The star player shot a total of 23 times in the current tournament. Nine of the weaves went towards the goal. The player goal expectation was 0.692.

Ronaldo consoled the team’s second hero, the defender, after the loss against France Pepewho cried inconsolably.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez commented at the media conference about the duo’s possible continuation in the national team.

He was asked if the two were seen for the last time in Portugal national team shirts.

“No. Everything is yet to be processed. We are still working through the pain of the loss. At this stage, individual solutions have not been reviewed, Martinez said, among other things BBCaccording to.”

Cristiano Ronaldo consoled a tearful Pepe after the quarter-final loss.

Ronaldo is the top scorer in European Championship history with 14 goals, but the aging star received plenty of criticism during the tournament. It was estimated that he was even a burden to his team, because he was as if forced to play, even though his grips were not convincing.

English former national team player Danny Murphy criticized Martinez for intimidating Ronaldo.

“Sometimes it seems ridiculous that he [Martinez] keeping Ronaldo on the pitch even though Ronaldo has no impact on the game,” Murphy said on the BBC.

At the age of 41, Pepe became the oldest player in European Championship history. He carried his team in the games clearly stronger than Ronaldo.

Former national team player of Portugal Jose Fonte estimated that it would be time for the duo to back off.

“They [Ronaldo ja Pepe] have achieved a lot and done a lot for Portugal, but sometimes you just have to give a place to the youth,” Fonte said on the BBC.

Semi-final match Portugal-France regular time and overtime were played without a goal. France advanced in the penalty shootout with goals 5–3.

France will face Spain in the semi-finals, who beat Germany in the quarter-finals.

The European Championship continues on Saturday evening with the quarter-final matches England–Switzerland and Holland–Turkey.