European Football Championships | Nico Williams’ parents walked barefoot across the Sahara and lied their way to a better life for good advice

The family of a young Spanish football star has a shocking story.

Football The European Championships have been criticized as boring – not least because of the risk-free playing styles of France and England, saturated with star players.

Of the semi-final teams, Spain has received the most praise for their moves, with their entertaining winger Nico Williams has become one of the most talked about football players in Europe during the tournament.

Fast, skilled and aggressively challenging defenders, Williams, 21, is on the shopping list of numerous big clubs, according to media reports. He signed an extension contract with Athletic Bilbao at the end of last year, which includes a buyout clause of around 58 million euros.

Before the EC tournament, Williams assured that he wanted to continue in the ranks of his home club.

Chairman of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta on the other hand announced on Monday that “Barca” can sign Williams despite their tense situation.

“Nico is a player I like. I like him a lot. We will discuss Hansi Flickin (Barcelona’s new head coach) about possible acquisitions. Now we must give Deco (sports director) to finalize the things we are working on, Laporta told Catalan local radio According to ESPN.”

The Spanish media reported during the summer that at least the London giants Chelsea and Arsenal are also after Williams.

Nico Williams in action against Italy in the European Championships.

Williams is currently playing his older brother by Iñaki Williams30, I meet at Athletic Bilbao, whose policy is quite exceptional in the world of football: the club can only be represented by players who were born or received their football education in the Basque Country.

Inaki Williams, who played one match for Spain in 2016, finally ended up representing the home country of the brothers’ parents, Ghana, before the World Cup in Qatar.

However, Inaki and Nico were born in Spain, in the Basque Country.

Williams parents Mary and Felix left Ghana to chase a better life when Maria was pregnant and expecting her firstborn son Inak.

They crossed the Sahara desert with bare feet and finally ended up in Melilla, an autonomous Spanish city in North Africa.

“ “I had dreamed of a career as a footballer, but also of bringing my family back together.”

Inaki and Nico Williams pictured in March 2023 in a match against Rayo Vallecano.

The couple who crossed the border fence was arrested. On the advice of a lawyer, they lied that they were from Liberia, which was in the grip of a civil war.

Felix and Maria ended up in Bilbao, where the lawyer arranged help. Catholic priest Iñaki Mardones met the couple at Abando train station in Bilbao.

Iñaki Mardones then baptized Iñaki Williams. He also became the godfather of the smaller Inaki.

When Felix moved to London for work, Iñaki helped his mother, who worked several jobs at the same time, in raising his little brother.

Iñaki Williams, who promised his mother a career as a professional, made his debut in Athletic’s representative team in December 2014.

“I knew it would fix a lot of things. It wasn’t just about the debut itself, it was about what it brought. It meant my father’s return from London. The family was together again after ten years. My little brother had a father figure. We got stability and the family we wanted so much, Iñaki Williams said For The Guardian in 2021.”

“I had dreamed of a career as a footballer, but also of bringing my family back together.”

“ “He said that I have brought the Williams surname to the attention of the entire football world.”

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams celebrate their victory over Germany in the quarterfinals.

When Nico Williams shone in the opening group of the EC tournament against Italy, he arrived in the team’s locker room as a celebrated hero. Williams, chosen as the best player of the match, first received applause from his teammates.

Then he took out his phone and saw a message from his brother.

“He had sent me a voicemail. He said that I have brought the Williams surname to the attention of the entire football world.”

Born: 12.6.2002 in Pamplona, ​​Spain.

Length: 181 centimeters.

Venue: Winger.

Company: Athletic Bilbao.

In the European Championships: Four matches, one goal and one assist.

Career: 103 matches and 11 goals in the Spanish La Liga. 18 matches and three goals in the national team. Winner of the Spanish Cup 2024.