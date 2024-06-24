European football championships | New information about the seriously injured Hungarian player

European football championships|Barnabas Varga spent the night in a hospital in Stuttgart.

On Sunday night Dramatically injured in the European Championship match between Scotland and Hungary Barnabas Varga has surgery.

Head coach of Hungary Marco Rossi The British Broadcasting Company reported on Varga’s condition for the BBC.

“Varga is ok. Unfortunately, his cheekbone was broken and he will undergo surgery. We’ll see what happens, but if we continue in the tournament, he will definitely not be there,” explained the Italian pilot.

Hungarian club Varga, 29, who represents Ferencvaros, was injured in the second half after a free kick when he collided with the Scottish goalkeeper who was plunging from his goal. by Angus Gunn with.

Varga fell to the surface of the field and remained motionless.

Hungarian captain Dominik Szoboszlai immediately signaled for help, but the medical staff of the Games presumably did not realize the seriousness of the situation, as they started walking towards the finish line.

Finally, Szoboszlai, representing Liverpool, ran to the paramedics, grabbing a stretcher to cheer them up.

Hungarian doctors and the medical staff of the games treated Varga for about ten minutes, while the Hungarian players held vision shields around. The audience followed the frightening situation in silence, and the TV broadcast did not show slow motions or replays of the situation.

Eventually, Varga was lifted up on a stretcher and taken to a hospital in Stuttgart for the night.

The Hungarian Football Association later announced that Varga’s condition was stable.

Var examined the situation that led to Varga’s injury also for a penalty kick, but none was awarded.

Hungary eventually won the match 1–0, after Varga was injured Kevin Csoboth shot the ball directly in the last moments of extra time Roland Sallain pass past Gunn. The 24-year-old Csoboth dedicated his goal to his injured teammate.

Hungary finished third in Group A, and the fate of its next place will not be known until later this week, when all the preliminary groups have been played.

