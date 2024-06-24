European football championships | More setbacks for the German team

European football championships|Antonio Rüdiger’s playing in the quarter-finals is uncertain.

Football men’s EC tournament host team Germany’s defensive concerns are piling up ahead of the upcoming quarter-final match.

The German Football Association (DFB) said on Monday that the team’s central defender Antonio Rudiger is suffering from a thigh injury and his participation in the quarterfinals is uncertain.

Rüdiger, 31, played full minutes in Germany’s opening group games.

The head coach Julian Nagelsmann will have to make changes to his defensive line in the quarterfinals anyway, because as Rüdiger’s top pair, all three who started the group games Jonathan Tah is on the sidelines for the upcoming match due to the full warning account.

Nico Schlotterbeck replaced Tah in Sunday’s match against Switzerland in the second half.

Germany, who won the A group of the games, will face the second team of the C group in the quarter-final in Dortmund on Saturday. England, Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia will decide the order of Group C on Tuesday evening.