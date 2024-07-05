European football championships|The game between Germany and Spain stretched until the follow-up match.

Germany’s soccer star Toni Kroos football career ended on Friday evening in Stuttgart, when Germany’s season in the European Championship ended with a 2-1 quarter-final loss to Spain.

Spain decided the match at the very end of extra time when the game looked like it would go to a penalty shootout. The midfielder became the hero of Spain Mikel Merinowho managed to score Dani Olmon cross into the goal in the 119th minute.

Merino entered the match in the 80th minute when he replaced one of Spain’s strongest players in the tournament by Nico Williams. Merino’s role throughout the tournament has been modest, but on Friday there was an important goal.

His career Kroos, who decided, was in the spotlight right from the start. Kroos’ hard tackle was finished by the Spanish midfielder Peter’s already in the eighth minute of the match. Kroos survived the situation without warning.

The first goal of the match was seen at the beginning of the second half. Only 16 years old from Spain Lamine Yamal found Dani Olmo with his pass just outside the penalty area. Olmo continued the ball with one touch and took Spain to the next place.

Olmo was not in Spain’s opener, but came in for Pedri when he had to be substituted. The displays were excellent considering the continuation: the opening goal and the key assist for the winning goal.

In regular time, Germany remained the chaser until the very last moments of the match. in the 89th minute Florian Wirtz got hold of the ball in the penalty area and scored a 1–1 equalizing goal.

Before With Merino’s hit, Germany had better chances to decide the match in the follow-up match, but no hits were seen. In retrospect, it is enough to talk at least about the situation where the ball went into the hand of a Spanish player in his own penalty area. No penalty was awarded for the situation.

After Merino’s goal Niclas Füllkrug managed to shoot from close range, but the ball went past the Spanish goal. The end still brought problems for Spain. Fullback Dani Carvajal picked up a red card for stopping a German attack in the last seconds of the overtime match and will be sidelined for the semi-final game.