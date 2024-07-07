European football championships | Marine Le Pen responded to Kylian Mbappé’s speeches

European football championships|Marine Le Pen raised the issue in an interview with CNN.

French far-right politician, National Alliance Marine Le Pen has commented on the superstar of the French national football team Kylian Mbappé talk about election voting.

Mbappé has appealed to French voters during the European Championship so that they would vote against the far-right.

“I want to speak to the entire French people, but especially to the young people. We are a generation that can make a difference. We see that extremists are knocking on the door of power. We have the opportunity to shape the future of our country. I want to carry this [Ranskan peli]shirt proudly. I don’t want to represent a country that doesn’t represent my values, Mbappé said on June 18.”

Mbappé continued on the same line last Thursday, when the far-right had succeeded in the first round of the elections.

“There is an emergency. We cannot leave our country with these people [oikeiston] hands. This is important. I think we have seen the results. This is catastrophic,” Mbappé said.

Le Pen took in a published on Friday CNNin an interview with Mbappé’s comments. Mbappe has Cameroonian and Algerian roots, but according to Le Pen, the star player does not represent traditional French people with an immigrant background.

“French voters are tired of being taught and advised how to vote. Mbappé does not represent France’s immigrant background, because many of them live on the minimum wage and cannot afford housing or heating, as Mbappé has,” Le Pen said on CNN.

Le Pen said he thinks Mbappé is a very good soccer player. In his opinion, too many people still take a public stance on politics.

“Actors, football players and singers will tell you who you should vote for. They tell it to people who earn 1,300-1,400 euros per month. They are millionaires, even billionaires, who live abroad and are fortunate enough to have a very comfortable standard of living. They are protected from insecurity, poverty, unemployment and everything that causes suffering to their countrymen,” Le Pen said.

The second and decisive round of the French general election is on Sunday, July 7.

Mbappé there is still enough hurry in the European Championships. France has cleared its way to the semi-finals, where it will face Spain on Tuesday.

In the second semi-final match of the Games, Holland and England will meet on Wednesday.

The final match of the European Championships will be played on Sunday, July 14.