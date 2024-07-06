European football championships | Kylian Mbappé’s condition raises questions – direct talk from the head coach

European football championships|The powder for the French star has been wet in the tournament, because so far he has only managed to score once.

France advanced to the semi-finals of the men’s European Championship by knocking out Portugal in a penalty shootout after a goalless game, but France’s star striker Kylian Mbappé the excerpts again raised questions.

To the surprise of many, Mbappé, who played sluggishly in the match, was substituted in the extra time of the match. France head coach Didier Deschamps according to the substitution command was not related to the game performances of the goalkeeper.

“He was really starting to feel it [väsymyksen]. Kylian is always very honest with me and his team and he didn’t feel like he could accelerate anymore,” Deschamps opened after the match.

Mbappé’s powder has been wet in the tournament, because so far he has managed to score only once. The star striker’s only hit came from a penalty kick in the opening group match against Poland.

“He knows he’s not at his best, and after all the work he did on the field, he was very tired,” the French pilot continued.

Mbappé’s tournament has been plagued by adversity, as he has had to play with a face mask on after breaking his nose in France’s opening game against Austria. Deschamps assures that his credit to the star striker will not waver.

“Considering everything that’s happened to him, he’ll be fine. His playing condition is not as good as he would like, and in addition he has had a back problem and a broken nose,” explained Deschamps.

French scoring has been very difficult during the games, because in addition to Mbappe’s goal in the Poland match, “Les Bleus” have managed to find the back of the net only twice. Both hits came as the opponent’s own goals.

Deschamps gives recognition to the defensive performances of his proteges, but hopes that the goal taps will open in the moments of decisive games.

“When you don’t score goals, it’s better not to concede them, but I would like us to be more clinical,” summed up the French pilot.

It goes without saying that France will need sharper touches from an attack led by Mbappé when they face Spain in the Euro semi-finals on Tuesday.