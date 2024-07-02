European Football Championships | Kylian Mbappé’s behavior after the winning goal arouses aggravation

European football championships|Kylian Mbappé went to acknowledge Belgium’s Jan Vertonghen after his hit.

French superstar Kylian Mbappé the behavior of celebrating a goal in the Beliga game has caused bad blood.

France won the match 1–0 and the only goal was a lucky one. Randal Kolo Muanin the shot deflected off the Belgium stopper From Jan Vertonghen and fell on the wigs of the net.

When the goal was scored, Mbappé did not take the straightest route to celebrate the hit. Photos and videos of the situation show that Mbappé first goes to comment something in the direction of Vertonghen, who scored an own goal.

Soccer site Goal.com says that Mbappé and Vertonghen had a mutual argument during the match. According to the website, it appeared that Vertonghen accused Mbappé of trying to film the game earlier.

The case has also sparked discussion on the social media service X., where some users find Mbappé’s behavior outrageous. Some users even associate the gesture with England of Jude Bellingham to previous activity in the ventilation of his paint. Bellingham’s obscene gesture in the direction of the stands ended up being investigated by UEFA after the game.

Mbappé has been in the Belgians’ teeth even before the mutual match, and the Belgian Football Association once apologized to Mbappé before the game. New York Times reported a few days ago about a case where a Belgian comedian, who works for the football association Bruno Andrés asked in his social media video who kicks Mbappé in the leg.

There was a national team player in the video Amadou Onanan a response in which he named himself a willing kicker. The spokesperson for the national team apologized for the incident in a press conference before the game.

“The video was meant to be humorous, but we have removed it from the web. We apologize to anyone we may have offended. The matter has been completed for us”, the spokesman Stefan Van Loock said.