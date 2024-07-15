European Football Championships | Jude Bellingham had a fit of rage after the EC final ended – Kylmälaukku got a ride

European football championships|Jude Bellingham did not hide his frustration.

English the players took the EC final defeat against Spain hard. After the final whistle, several broke into tears and covered their faces.

The star player of the white shirts For Jude Bellingham the loss caused a tantrum.

Walking off the turf, Bellingham gave a ride to the cooler and kicked it upside down in frustration.

Finally, Bellingham returned to the field where the captain Harry Kane and a coach Gareth Southgate comforted him. The silver medal didn’t hang around the English star’s neck for long before she took it off. Many other England players did the same, which caused outrage on social media.

English lost the EC final to Spain with a score of 2–1. The decisive goal was seen in the 86th minute of the match, when Mikel Oyarzabal poked the ball into the goal.

“It’s heartbreaking to concede a goal in the final moments. It was like a punch in the face,” Bellingham said after the game Sky Sports in the interview.”

Bellingham scored England’s 1–1 goal in the second half of the match.