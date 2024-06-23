European football championships | Hungarian Football Association: Barnabás Varga, who was dramatically injured, is in a stable condition

European football championships|Barnabás Varga fell to the surface of the field in the middle of the Scotland match.

Hungarian football player Barnabas Vargan the condition is stable, informs the Hungarian Football Association message service in X.

The 29-year-old forward injured himself on a free-kick early in the second half of the Scotland match in Stuttgart. He fell to the surface of the field and remained motionless on the ground.

Medical personnel rushed to the scene, and vision protection was brought to the field.

The situation lasted ten minutes, and the game was on pause for that entire time. In the end, a stretcher was brought onto the field, with which Varga was carried to the stadium’s shelters.

According to the Hungarian Football Association, Varga is now hospitalized.

Teammates gathered to hold the blinders.

Varga was carried off the field, protected from prying eyes.

A match was resumed soon after the situation, and it ended in favor of Hungary with goals 1–0. The winning goal came dramatically only in the last minute of extra time, and the scorer Kevin Csoboth dedicated his hit to Varga.

Hungary’s victory ensured that Scotland have no business in the playoffs. Hungary can wait until next week for their own promotion.