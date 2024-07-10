Wednesday, July 10, 2024
European football championships | Holland quickly took the lead in the EC semi-final – England equalized with a penalty kick

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 10, 2024
in World Europe
European football championships | Holland quickly took the lead in the EC semi-final – England equalized with a penalty kick
HS follows the semi-finals of the European football championships.

Football The final pair of the European Championship will be determined today, when Holland and England meet in the semi-finals at 10 p.m. The winner advances to the final against Spain.

10.7.

Today’s program and results

Holland-England at 22:00, Dortmund

HS follows the match moment by moment. The tracking opens below.

