European football championships | Heavy punishment for the Albanian shouter – HS follows the European Championship day

European football championships|HS follows an exciting European Championship day.
Football There will be two matches at the European Championships on Sunday, when the A group is put into a package. Germany, the so far undefeated host, will face Switzerland, the second in the group, and Hungary will try to open their points account against Scotland.
Both matches start at 22:00.
Sunday 23.6.
Schedule and results
-
Scotland-Hungary at 22:00, Stuttgart
-
Switzerland-Germany at 22:00, Frankfurt
HS follows the events of the race day moment by moment. The tracking opens below.
