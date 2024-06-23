European football championships | Heavy punishment for the Albanian shouter – HS follows the European Championship day

European football championships|HS follows an exciting European Championship day.

Football There will be two matches at the European Championships on Sunday, when the A group is put into a package. Germany, the so far undefeated host, will face Switzerland, the second in the group, and Hungary will try to open their points account against Scotland.

Both matches start at 22:00.

Sunday 23.6. Schedule and results Scotland-Hungary at 22:00, Stuttgart

Switzerland-Germany at 22:00, Frankfurt

