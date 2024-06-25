European football championships | Heavy criticism from the German legend about the country’s train problem: “Work should have been done a long time ago”

European football championships|Philipp Lahm had a pressing matter.

Football Acting as the manager of the EC tournament Philipp Lahm traveled by train to Düsseldorf for the Ukraine-Slovakia match and was late for the kick-off.

The train problems have been talked about in Germany throughout the European Championships, and now Lahm opened his verbal coffin after being a victim of them.

“We have neglected the development of our entire infrastructure in Germany in recent decades,” Lahm charged.

Lahm said that the race organizers are in contact with the German state train company Deutsche Bahn, which “intends to ensure that the fans continue to get from place A to place B on time”.

However, according to the German point of view, the problem is not new. Lahm also emphasized that he did not experience any problems on the trains except once during the one and a half week long games. The European Championship ends on July 14.

“I think we should have worked on this a long time ago,” Lahm said.

German Philipp Lahm, 40, is also remembered as one of the best full-backs of all time. The diminutive Lahm played his entire career as a contract player for Bayern Munich, however, playing two seasons on loan at VfB Stuttgart from 2003 to 2005.

Lahm won eight German championships and one Champions League in his career. In the shirt of Germany, Lahm won the world championship in 2014.

Lahmi’s comments were reported, among other things, by the German media Bild and Welt.