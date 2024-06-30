Sunday, June 30, 2024
European Football Championships | Harshly criticized England meets Slovakia in the European Championship knockout game – HS follows

June 30, 2024
European Football Championships | Harshly criticized England meets Slovakia in the European Championship knockout game – HS follows
England will face Slovakia and Spain in the European Championship in Georgia. HS follows the matches.

Football The quarterfinals of the European Championships are underway. On Saturday, Germany and Switzerland already claimed their places in the top eight.

On Sunday, England and Spain will have the strongest push to succeed them, as they go into the matches as big favorites.

  • 19.00 England–Slovakia, Gelsenkirchen

  • 22.00 Spain–Georgia, Cologne

Matches are followed moment by moment. The tracking opens below.

