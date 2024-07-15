European Football Championships | Harry Kane became an unbelievably embarrassing statistic

European football championships|Harry Kane has not shone in the European Championship finals – to put it mildly.

English captain Harry Kane has come under fierce criticism in his home country due to weak European Championship performances.

The website OptaJoe, which produces football statistics, revealed on Monday the startling information about Kane’s invisibility both in the 2021 European Championship final and in the final match against Spain on Sunday. Kane, who is known as a cool box finisher, has touched the ball in the opponent’s penalty area only once during the two finals.

“Harry Kane has one touch in the opponent’s box in the finals of the European Championships 2020 and 2024, i.e. one less than With Jack Grealish“, is written on the account, referring to Manchester City’s wingman.

Rabbit what makes the statistic embarrassing is that Grealish played only 21 minutes in the finals of the games moved to 2021 due to the corona pandemic, and he was not part of this year’s team at all.

Kane, who lost to Grealish in penalty area touches, has instead been part of England’s starting line-up in both finals.

After all, Kane’s games did not go completely under the bench, because he shared the goalscoring kingship of the games with his three goals. Outside of the hits, however, the captain’s actions left a lot to be desired. In the final, Kane was substituted in the middle of the second period.

“He didn’t quite reach the level we would have hoped for,” admitted the England head coach Gareth Southgate of The Athletic by.